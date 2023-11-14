Reading with your child is one of the most important things that you can do with them, and what better way to focus on a day full of reading than to celebrate a holiday dedicated to it? On November 14th, 2017, we celebrate National Young Readers Day as a way to bring attention to children and their families while encouraging them to spend time reading.

Getting children reading is an important thing in today’s society, where video games and electronic entertainment such as iPads and cell phones are taking over. This holiday, which is set aside for spending time reading with children and getting your children interested in books is important for everyone. Reading can encourage imaginations, give children confidence, and show them magical worlds. Sharing a love of books and reading with children is a gift that they will cherish for years to come – possibly even a lifetime.



A History of National Young Readers Day



You might be wondering where the ideal for National Young Readers Day came from, when it began, and who began this holiday that encourages young children to read and share stories with their families. National Young Readers Day was actually founded by Pizza Hut and The Center for the Book in the Library of Congress as a way to encourage families to read and spend time together. It was designed for parents to read with children, learn new ways of how to teach children to read, and to make them independent readers. The holiday, which was founded in 1989, has been a large part of schools, community events, and personal family celebrations for nearly thirty years!