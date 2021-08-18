NEET 2021: Admit Cards to Release Soon; Find NTA's Guidelines

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to issue NEET 2021 admit cards for the undergraduate medical entrance examination soon that is to be held for more than 15 lakh medical aspirants.



Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the NTA will take extra precautions to hold the exam safely. NEET 2021 admit card will mention important instructions that candidates need to follow on the examination day. The candidates must fill and carry the self-declaration form to the examination centre. Candidates need to mention their health status and recent travel history details. A day before, candidates should confirm the examination venue so that they do not have issues on the day of the examination.

No candidate would be allowed to enter the examination centre without NEET 2021 admit card, undertaking, valid ID proof and proper frisking. Frisking through Handheld Metal Detector (HHMD) attached to a long rod will be carried out to avoid physical touch.

In the self-declaration (undertaking) the candidates must enter required details, photograph, left-hand thumb impression and the candidate's parent's signature at the appropriate places. Candidates should make sure that their left-hand thumb impression is clear.

Things to Carry to NEET Exam Hall 2021; Items allowed in the NEET Exam Hall: