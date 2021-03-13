NEET 2021: August 1 Exam to be held in offline mode, says NTA

The national entrance cum eligibility exam, NEET 2021 would take place on August 1, 2021. The National Testing Agency, NTA, posted the notice yesterday on the official website nta.ac.in. 16 lakh and above candidates appear for the medical and dental entrance exam each year. The detailed schedule for NEET 2021 will be posted shortly at ntaneet.nic.in.

NTA has also confirmed that the exam will take place offline and only once this year in announcing the date. The entrance examination for admission to medicine and dentistry courses and BSMS, BUMS, and BHMS would be held in 11 languages, including English and Hindi. Unlike speculation, there are no changes to the exam mode.

Watch the notice; NTA has also reported that the complete information bulletin containing detailed information about the exam, study program, age eligibility criteria, reservation, etc. it will be posted to ntaneet.nic.in when the online application begins. The date for it and the schedule have not been released.

All candidates interested in taking the exam are advised to check the official websites nta.ac.in and ntaneet.nic.in. You can also check the official notice of the NEET exam date here.

About NEET 2021

The National Testing Agency or NTA conducts the NEET or national entrance test of eligibility for MBBS and BDS courses in the country. The exam is conducted on paper and pencil in 8 regional languages and Urdu, Hindi, and English. As of 2020, admission to all medical and dental courses, including AIIMS and JIPMER, have been included in NEET's scope. Almost 16 lakhs of candidates had registered for the exam in 2020.