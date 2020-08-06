NEET, JEE Mains aspirants want exams in September 

New Delhi: With the NEET and JEE-Mains examinations rescheduled for September, students seem to be breathing a sigh of relief at finally having a date for the UG engineering and medical entrance tests.

With several delays in the examinations due to the coronavirus pandemic, the exams are now finally scheduled to be held in September.

JEE-Mains exams which were initially meant to be held in April have been postponed to Septemeber, as has been the NEET exam which was delayed twice due to rising cases of coronavirus across the country.

As news of the exam dates was announced, many students and parents expressed relief and said that they did not want further deferment of the exams.

As per a report in The Indian Express, coaching centers had been informed by students regarding their displeasure with the many delays in the competitive exams. As per the report, students had been facing difficulties with maintaining their focus and concentration on studies for so long, even as a pandemic raged on.

But with the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) National Defence Academy (NDA) exams clashing with the JEE-Mains entrance exam scheduled on September 6, speculation is rife regarding another postponement in the exam initiated by the National Testing Authority (NTA).

Following such speculation, some parents and students have launched a petition last week to ensure no further postponement of the UG entrance examinations for engineering and medical students. As per a report in The Hindustan Times, students suggested that a one-day lockdown be imposed on exam days to ensure that only the students and exam candidates were allowed to step out on those days.

Many on social media and off it, however, expressed concerns regarding the exams being conducted amid rising cases of COVID-19. Yet others, however, wondered why educational institutions could not open after following coronavirus protocols to ensure safety.

Meanwhile, a counter-petition has also been launched by parents and students on Change.org, seeking postponement of the exams.