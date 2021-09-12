NEET UG 2021 exam begins across the two Telugu states on Sunday

The National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) for admissions into Medical Education Courses (UGs) will be held across the country on Sunday. About 16 lakh people across the country have applied for the exam and authorities have made all arrangements for the NEET examination in two Telugu states. The exam will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm. Students must arrive at the test center by 1.30 pm.



Authorities made it clear that the candidates would not be allowed inside if they are delayed by one minute. As many as 10 examination centers have been set up in Andhra Pradesh. The test will be conducted at centres in Guntur, Kurnool, Nellore, Tirupati, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Tenali, Narasaraopet, Machilipatnam, and Mangalagiri. More than 59,000 candidates from AP will appear for the exam this year.

Meanwhile, about 60,000 students in Telangana will be appearing for the exam. Apart from Hyderabad, the test will be conducted at Ranga Reddy, Karimnagar, Khammam, and Warangal centres respectively.

The students appearing for the examination are required to bring a passport size photo along with the admit card. Government recognized cards such as PAN card, Aadhaar card, voter card, driving license, passport are allowed to bring. Masks and gloves should be worn as per covid rules along with sanitizer of 50 ml bottle can be brought.