New Fintech Programs Unveil at KLH Global Business School

Hyderabad: KLH Global Business School has announced the launch of innovative academic programs tailored for the evolving financial sector. Starting in the academic year 2024-25, the university will offer an MBA in Banking & Fintech and BBA Fintech at its Vijayawada and Hyderabad campuses. Additionally, Executive MBA in Banking & Fintech, supported by the Fintech Council of India, has been launched, marking a significant in higher education offerings.



The Executive MBA program of KL Deemed to be University spanning four semesters, is designed exclusively for working professionals. It allows for study without a career break, offering weekend and after-hours classes via a technology-enabled platform. The curriculum emphasizes experiential learning through simulations, lab exercises, data analytics, and more, ensuring that students gain hands-on experience and practitioner-oriented insights.

The launch event coincided with a certificate presentation ceremony for the first batch of MBA-Fintech students of the university, celebrating their completion of Fintech Capstone Training and Blockchain Certification. The certificates were presented in presence of the esteemed guests Sunil Manohar, senior brass at Ascendion and Dr. Srinivasan Poornaya, board members of the Fintech Council of India. This program marks the first instance in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh where a business school has partnered with the Fintech Council to certify all students of an MBA batch simultaneously. The council has showed interest in offering captive and hybrid internship programs, further ensuring practical exposure and job readiness.

Dr. M. Kishorebabu, Dean of MHS at KL Deemed to be University, expressed enthusiasm about the new initiatives, stating, "We are thrilled to spearhead the integration of advanced financial technologies into our curriculum. Our new programs are designed not merely to educate but to actively lead the future landscape of the finance industry. We believe in empowering students to become pioneers in a rapidly evolving field." Recently, KL Business School was honored with the Certificate of Monogram Curriculum Compliance at the World Fintech Council Nodal Officer's Conclave in Bangkok, Thailand, which is a testament to the quality and innovation of its programs.

Sunil Manohar, a board member of the Fintech Council of India, commented on the collaboration, "Our partnership with KL Business School is a pivotal step toward nurturing a cadre of innovators in fintech. This initiative is more than an educational endeavor; it's a commitment to infuse the industry with graduates who are prepared to make impactful contributions from the outset."

The global fintech market is projected to grow significantly, reaching an estimated USD 16,652 billion by 2028. This growth is driven by advancements in Blockchain, AI, Cloud Computing, IoT, and Mobile Computing, transforming the financial services industry and increasing demand for skilled professionals in this dynamic field.

Dr. Ravindhar Vadapalli, Chair Professor of Fintech and Blockchain, KL Deemed to be University and Chairman Emeritus of the Blockchain Council of India (BCI), who is also the convenor of the program, informed attendees about the huge demand for people with the right skill sets and understanding of how these emerging technologies can be applied in the financial services industry. These fintech programs enable participants to understand, analyze, and effectively leverage the emerging financial innovations and become a part of the new fintech revolution.

Roushnee, a student in the MBA-Fintech program shared, "This program has significantly enhanced my understanding of financial technologies. The practical exposure to blockchain and AI, along with guidance from industry experts, has prepared me well for a career in finance. It's been an invaluable experience."

The occasion witnessed the presence of university senior officials Dr. J Srinivasa Rao, Director Admissions, KL Deemed to be University, Dr. A Ramakrishna, Principal, KLH Aziz Nagar, Dr. Gajulapally Radha Krishna, Director of Academics at KLH Global Business School, Meenakshi Sharma, Assistant Director of PR and Media, Dr Sri Kumar, HoD, Department of Fintech, KLH GBS, faculty members, students, and staff, were present.