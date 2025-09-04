NIRF 2025 Rankings – Top Colleges and Universities in India

The Ministry of Education released the NIRF 2025 rankings today, September 4. These rankings show the best colleges and universities in India.

Top Colleges

IIT Madras

IISc Bengaluru

IIT Bombay

IIT Delhi

IIT Kanpur

Other top schools: IIT Kharagpur, IIT Roorkee, AIIMS Delhi, JNU, BHU

What’s New

Sustainability Ranking: Schools are now scored on eco-friendly practices.

Research Check: Papers that are retracted may lower a school’s score.

Overall: Rankings now look at teaching, research, outreach, and sustainability.

Special Leaders

Engineering: IIT Madras

Medical: AIIMS Delhi

Business: IIM Ahmedabad

Universities: IISc Bengaluru

The NIRF 2025 rankings help students see which schools are best in India, now including green practices and research quality.