NIRF 2025 Rankings – Top Colleges and Universities in India

Highlights

Check the NIRF 2025 rankings released on September 4. See the top colleges and universities in India, including IITs, IISc, AIIMS, and IIMs.

The Ministry of Education released the NIRF 2025 rankings today, September 4. These rankings show the best colleges and universities in India.

Top Colleges

  • IIT Madras
  • IISc Bengaluru
  • IIT Bombay
  • IIT Delhi
  • IIT Kanpur

Other top schools: IIT Kharagpur, IIT Roorkee, AIIMS Delhi, JNU, BHU

What’s New

  • Sustainability Ranking: Schools are now scored on eco-friendly practices.
  • Research Check: Papers that are retracted may lower a school’s score.
  • Overall: Rankings now look at teaching, research, outreach, and sustainability.

Special Leaders

  • Engineering: IIT Madras
  • Medical: AIIMS Delhi
  • Business: IIM Ahmedabad
  • Universities: IISc Bengaluru

The NIRF 2025 rankings help students see which schools are best in India, now including green practices and research quality.

