NLSIU to host second edition of FinTech Moot Court competition

The Moot Court Society of the National Law School of India University (NLSIU), in collaboration with Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co. (SAM), has announced the Second Edition of the NLS–SAM FinTech Moot Court Competition, scheduled to take place on November 15-16,2025.

The competition, which focuses on the rapidly expanding field of financial technology law, offers law students across the country a platform to debate cutting-edge legal issues at the intersection of finance and technology.

Last year’s inaugural edition drew wide participation and tested students on complex questions of blockchain-enabled fractional real estate ownership. This year’s moot proposition is expected to push the boundaries further, covering themes such as digital public infrastructure, virtual reality, and regulatory challenges arising from new-age technologies.

Organisers highlighted that the competition is designed not just to test advocacy but also to encourage rigorous legal research, problem-solving, and engagement with the commercial dimensions of fintech. “The FinTech Moot aims to prepare law students for the demands of an evolving legal and business environment,” a representative from NLSIU’s Moot Court Society said.

With fintech continuing to reshape the global financial landscape, the NLS–SAM FinTech Moot Court Competition has quickly positioned itself as a distinctive event on the national moot calendar. The 2025 edition is expected to attract strong participation from leading law schools and foster meaningful dialogue on contemporary legal challenges.