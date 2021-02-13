Now, learn abacus via mobile app!

Hyderabad: LearnClue, an education technology startup floated by Hyderabad-based Viswam Edutech, has developed a digital abacus learning mobile app, which it claims to be the world's first.

"It's not just the regular curricula ... preschool parents are worrying that their children are missing out on co-curricular activities as well, what with most of the training centres still remaining closed post lockdown. Our idea is to provide a solution and help children learn abacus in a hands-on way, digitally though," Prasad P, Co-Founder of LearnClue, told Bizz Buzz.

Targeted at children aged 4-14, LearnClue's digital abacus functions exactly the same way as the physical instrument. It guides the students' bead movement real-time, while simultaneously validating their computation techniques, thereby unleashing their cognitive and lateral thinking, and mathematical capabilities. It also offers live and recorded sessions from experts.

The nine-month-old startup has also integrated several other modules into its app, which include Vedic maths, expressive English and Myschool Live Class, a learning management system (LMS) for schools.

"The ongoing pandemic has served as a catalyst for the digitalisation of education systems throughout the world. Going digital requires plenty of technology adoption and digitalisation of the content. Myschool Live Class provides schools with LMS, using which schools can create and run virtual schools, conduct live classes, upload digital videos/audio classes, online homework/assignments, group discussions, student reports etc," he said.

According to Prasad, the company is in talks with a few angel investors to raise close to Rs 5 crore in early-stage funding to fuel its growth plans. "Due diligence is currently on. We expect to seal the deal within the next couple of months.

We intend to utilise the proceeds from the proposed fund-raising to deploy cutting-edge technologies, expand our horizons pan-India and rollout new products," he said, adding that development of LearnClue's iOS version is underway. The Android app has witnessed over 10,000 downloads, and counting, he said.

Stating that edtech as a market is estimated to touch $10 billion in India by 2025 from $700 million today, courtesy the massive adoption of online education post the outbreak of the pandemic, Prasad said LearnClue was aiming at garnering revenues to the tune of Rs 23 crore this year and Rs 82 crore in the next.