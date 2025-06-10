OJEE Results 2025 Announced, Check Deets 

The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) Committee has released the OJEE 2025 results. Candidates can check and download their rank cards from the official website: ojee.nic.in.

Here's the download link:

Candidates can download their OJEE 2025 rank card directly by using the link available on the official website. Candidates have to fill their applilcation number and password to login.

OJEE 2025 Exam Schedule

The examination was conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode on May 2, 3, 5, 6, 10, 11, and 12, 2025

The exam was held in three shifts each day:

Shift 1: 8:30 AM – 10:30 AM

Shift 2: 12:30 PM – 2:30 PM

Shift 3: 4:30 PM – 6:30 PM

OJEE 2025 Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme

Each question had four options, with one correct answer. Each correct answer awarded 4 marks.

1 mark was deducted for every incorrect answer. No marks were awarded or deducted for unattempted questions.

Here are the steps to check OJEE 2025 results:

Follow these steps to check and download your OJEE rank card:

Visit the official OJEE website: ojee.nic.in

Click on the link titled ‘Download OJEE 2025 Rank Card’ on the homepage.

Enter your Application Number and Password to log in.

Your OJEE 2025 result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and print a copy for future reference.