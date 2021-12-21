Online courses in millet, mushroom cultivation from ANGRAU

Guntur: Acharya NG Ranga Agriculture University at Lam Farm in Guntur city is conducting online certificate courses in mushroom and millets cultivation to increase income of the farmers and people residing in rural areas.

The university is of the view that the courses are useful to the youth to create self-employment also. As a part of this programme, ANGRAU has already set up a distance education centre on the university premises at LAM. The online certificate courses are useful to the farmers to improve their skills to get more yields.

Duration of millets cultivation and mushroom cultivation course is two months. The candidates would have to pay Rs 1,200 to register their name and details for studying the course.

For online classes, the candidates should have computer or android phone and attend online classes regularly. For more details candidates may visit WWW.Angrau.ac.in.or contact cell numbers: 8008788776, 9110562727 and 8309626619 between 10 am to 5 pm.