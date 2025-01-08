Online DBA Programs See Record 30% Growth, Strong Demand from South Indian States, reveals College Vidya’s study

College Vidya, has released the findings of its recent study on the growing trends in Online Doctor of Business Administration (DBA) programs in India. Conducted with a sample of 90,000 learners, the study reveals a 30% increase in online DBA admissions in 2024, doubling the 15% growth recorded in 2023.

The study highlights 100% enrollment in online DBA programs by working professionals, with the majority possessing over five years of substantial industry experience. Career progression outcomes have been noteworthy, with 20% of graduates advancing to senior leadership roles, gaining enhanced earning potential and additional benefits.

Rohit Gupta, COO, College Vidya, said, “The rising interest in Online DBA programs reflects the demand for flexible, career-focused education tailored for working professionals. With its applied research focus and shorter duration, the Online DBA program addresses the needs of ambitious professionals seeking rapid career progression. As more individuals pursue this path, we are confident that the Online DBA will continue to drive success, shaping the leaders of tomorrow and fostering greater innovation across industries”.

Online DBA programs have garnered significant interest from professionals in the fields of Artificial Intelligence, Human Resources, Healthcare Management, Cybersecurity, and Marketing. A majority of these participants hail from South India (specifically Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana), followed by Maharashtra, Delhi, and West Bengal.

The findings also underscore a shift in how professionals view the Online DBA program. Around 25% of respondents see it as a strategic pathway for career development, citing its unique approach to blending research and professional growth. Additionally, 15% value the program’s business-oriented research methodology, which distinguishes it from traditional doctoral programs. The applied research focus, appreciated by 10% of learners, enables participants to address complex business challenges directly. The program’s compact 36-month duration is another key factor, allowing working professionals to achieve doctoral qualifications efficiently without disrupting their careers.

As online DBA continues to emerge as a preferred pathway for career advancement, College Vidya remains committed to supporting professionals in their journey toward academic and professional excellence.