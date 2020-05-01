Online fee payment: Last date for all TSCETS May 15

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) on Thursday revised the last dates for all the TS Common Entrance Tests -2020.

Extending the last date for the payment of fee and submission of online applications for all CETs without late fee for the third time, the TSCHE said the candidates can submit their online applications till May 15.

The decision has been taken due to the prevailing lockdown till May 7 in Telangana and to facilitate more number of students to apply for the tests.

TSCHE Chairman Prof T Papi Reddy said the prospective candidates of TSEAMCET, TSECET, TSPGECET, TSICET, TSPECET, TSLAWCET, TSPGLCET and TSEdCET can register online without late fee till May 15.

Speaking to The Hans India, he said the council will review the situation again after the government lifts the lockdown and the COVID-19 situation in the State.

"We will consult the government before coming up with the schedule for conducting the TS Common Entrance Tests for 2020. However, the TSCETS may not start before June 15," he added.

Meanwhile, the TSCHE has called for a video conference with all the Vice-Chancellors of the State universities to discuss the revised guidelines issued by the University Grants Commission (UGC) for conducting examinations and other academic activities for the current academic year including new admissions, he said.

It may be mentioned here that the UGC on Wednesday issued revised academic calendar for the academic year 2019-20, making several recommendations to the universities to restart the academic activities.

However, it has given the freedom to the universities to make decisions taking the local situations and the COVID-19 guidelines issued by the respective State governments into consideration and ensure the safety and security of the students.