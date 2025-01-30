Online safety: 7 essential strategies to prevent scams

Live
In 2024, India saw a 25% surge in online scams, with losses exceeding ₹11,333 crore. This alarming trend underscores the urgent need for heightened vigilance while navigating the digital world.
As online transactions, social interactions, and e-commerce become integral to daily life, ensuring trust and security is crucial.
Here are seven key strategies that platforms employ to combat scams and protect users:
1. Strong user verification
Platforms implement OTP-based logins, email confirmations, and ID verification to authenticate users and minimize fraudulent activities.
2. Secure payment gateways
Encrypted payment solutions safeguard financial transactions, ensuring sensitive data remains protected from cyber threats.
3. AI-powered fraud detection
Advanced AI continuously monitors activity, detecting suspicious patterns, fake listings, and scam attempts before they harm users.
4. Transparent policies and guidelines
Clearly defined terms of use and user rights foster accountability and help users make informed decisions.
5. 24/7 customer support
Reliable support channels, including live chat, email, and call centers, ensure users can report issues and receive prompt assistance.
6. User reviews and ratings
A transparent rating and review system helps users assess reliability while encouraging service providers to maintain high standards.
7. Strong data privacy measures
Platforms prioritize user privacy and data security, adhering to strict regulations to protect personal information.
(By OLX India)