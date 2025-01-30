Online safety: 7 essential strategies to prevent scams

Here are seven key strategies that platforms employ to combat scams and protect users:

1. Strong user verification

Platforms implement OTP-based logins, email confirmations, and ID verification to authenticate users and minimize fraudulent activities.

2. Secure payment gateways

Encrypted payment solutions safeguard financial transactions, ensuring sensitive data remains protected from cyber threats.

3. AI-powered fraud detection

Advanced AI continuously monitors activity, detecting suspicious patterns, fake listings, and scam attempts before they harm users.

4. Transparent policies and guidelines

Clearly defined terms of use and user rights foster accountability and help users make informed decisions.

5. 24/7 customer support

Reliable support channels, including live chat, email, and call centers, ensure users can report issues and receive prompt assistance.

6. User reviews and ratings

A transparent rating and review system helps users assess reliability while encouraging service providers to maintain high standards.

7. Strong data privacy measures

Platforms prioritize user privacy and data security, adhering to strict regulations to protect personal information.

(By OLX India)