Open School System: Last date for submitting applications for Class X, Inter extended upto Sept 30

Kurnool/Nandyal: District education officers of Kurnool and Nandyal, V Ranga Reddy and Sudhakar Reddy, said that the government has provided a golden opportunity to the students, who are aspiring to pursue higher education. Speaking to The Hans India on Wednesday, the DEOs said that the students, who want to pursue education in class X and intermediate (open school system) for the academic year 2023-24, can now apply at the concerned offices or at village and ward secretariats. They said that, in fact, the last date for applying for the concerned courses was upto September 24. But the government has extended the due date upto September 30. The students, who missed to apply and were in dismay, need not worry as the last date has been extended. They can now apply and have the chance to pursue education.

Kurnool DEO V Ranga Reddy said that they have received around 300 enrolments so far and with the extension of date upto September 30, the number of enrolments may increase.

Nandyal DEO Sudhakar Reddy said that they have received 746 enrolments across the district. Of the 746 enrolments, 366 have been received for class X and the other 380 for intermediate. The enrolments would increase as the government has extended the applying date upto September 30, stated the DEO. The DEOs of both districts have appealed the students to avail the opportunity provided by the state government.