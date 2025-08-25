Live
OPSC Odisha Civil Services Mains 2023 Result Declared – Check Now
OPSC announces Odisha Civil Services Mains 2023 results. The recruitment drive fills 399 Group A and B posts. Check your results and upcoming interview schedule today.
The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has announced the results for the Odisha Civil Services Mains 2023 exam. A total of 806 candidates have passed this stage.
These candidates will now appear for document verification and a personality test. These will start from September 6, 2025, at the OPSC office in Cuttack.
The Mains exam was held from April 19 to April 27, 2025. The recruitment is for 399 Group A and Group B posts. Group A posts pay Rs 56,100, while Group B posts pay Rs 44,900.
To check the result, visit the website opsc.gov.in. Click on the OCS Mains 2023 result link on the homepage. Download and save your result. Take a print for future use.
The selection includes three stages:
- Preliminary exam
- Mains exam
- Interview
Candidates must clear each stage to move to the next.