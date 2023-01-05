Orders to fill 132 asst prof posts in NIMS issued

Hyderabad: The State government on Wednesday issued orders for filling of 132 vacant posts of Assistant Professors in Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) by direct recruitment through the department selection committee (DSC).

The DSC has been asked to take steps for direct recruitment to fill vacant posts permitted to be filled up in this order, by obtaining the requisite details, such as local cadre-wise vacancy position, roster points, qualifications from the concerned secretary and NIMS.

The DSC will be issuing the notification and the schedule for the recruitment, expeditiously. The secretary (Health, Medical and Family Welfare) and NIMS will furnish the details of vacant posts permitted to be filled, including the local cadre wise distribution, roster points, qualifications to the DSC under intimation to the Finance department.