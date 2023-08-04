Osmania University College of Engineering introduces new courses

Hyderabad: The Osmania University College of Engineering (OUCE) has introduced new courses for working professionals for this academic year. According to the officials, working professionals with a diploma in engineering can earn a Bachelor of Engineering (BE) degree without quitting their job. The new courses are AI and ML, and civil and mechanical engineering courses.

Recently the college has approached the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) seeking approval. The move will aid working professionals to continue with their higher education besides helping students who cannot afford to pay the engineering tuition fee but are looking for opportunities to earn a degree while working. As the courses are meant for working professionals, classes are likely to be offered either in the evenings or on weekends, offline/online or in hybrid mode, said a senior officer.

