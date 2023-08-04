Live
- Gold rate in Visakhapatnam today slashes, check the rates on 04 August, 2023
- MyVoice: Views of our readers 4th August 2023
- NorthEast strife...rooted in history - Part 1
- Gold rate in Vijayawada today slashes, check the rates on 04 August, 2023
- Gold and silver rate in Hyderabad today slashes, check the rates on August 4, 2023
- G20’s commitment to green and sustainable growth: A milestone for environmental prosperity
- Two major threats to India’s ‘Unity in Diversity’
- Supreme Court To Hear Rahul Gandhi's Plea Challenging Defamation Conviction And Disqualification
- BJP Raises Doubts On Congress' Involvement in Haryana Violence; Alleges Larger Conspiracy
- Haryana Clashes Update: 176 Arrested, 93 FIRs Filed; Internet Services Suspended, Curfew Relaxed
Osmania University College of Engineering introduces new courses
Hyderabad: The Osmania University College of Engineering (OUCE) has introduced new courses for working professionals for this academic year. According to the officials, working professionals with a diploma in engineering can earn a Bachelor of Engineering (BE) degree without quitting their job. The new courses are AI and ML, and civil and mechanical engineering courses.
Recently the college has approached the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) seeking approval. The move will aid working professionals to continue with their higher education besides helping students who cannot afford to pay the engineering tuition fee but are looking for opportunities to earn a degree while working. As the courses are meant for working professionals, classes are likely to be offered either in the evenings or on weekends, offline/online or in hybrid mode, said a senior officer.