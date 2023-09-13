Osmania University opens new classrooms

Hyderabad: A new set of classrooms are now available as part of the development of basic amenities on Osmania University campus, as the Department of Education’s newly opened complex classrooms and conference spaces were officially opened on Tuesday.

Professor D Ravinder, Vice Chancellor, OU, emphasised the significance of new educational trends, innovative teaching strategies, teacher preparation programmes, and research and to address them good infrastructure is required. He also recalled that as part of the National Mission in the 2015–2020 plans, funds were used to build classrooms. The Centre has contributed 60 per cent of the project’s funding, and the State government has contributed 40 per cent.

Head of the Education Department, Professor T Mrunalini hoped that thorough research would be done on teaching methods, and this would require a good education system and appropriate infrastructure. She also hoped that elementary and secondary teaching methods would be more modernised.