OU finalises Ph.D. admissions for 2025

Hyderabad: Osmania University (OU) today announced the final results for Ph.D. admissions under Category II for the 2025 academic year, successfully concluding a rigorous and transparent selection process. All 667 available Ph.D. vacancies across 12 faculties have been filled, reaffirming OU’s reputation as a premier research institution.

The multi-stage admission process included eligibility verification, a Computer-Based Test (CBT), entrance result declaration, and detailed interviews. Final selections were made based on merit, reservation norms, and available vacancies. Vice-Chancellor Prof. Kumar Molugaram commended the university’s administrative team for their professionalism and integrity. Special appreciation was extended to Registrar Prof. G. Naresh Reddy, OSD to VC Prof. S. Jithendra Kumar Naik, Deans, Heads of Departments, Chairpersons of Boards of Studies, Principals, and support staff.

A total of 2,906 candidates were shortlisted for interviews, reflecting strong interest in OU’s research programs. The Faculty of Science led with 995 interviewees and received the highest seat allocation of 306. The Faculty of Engineering followed with 341 candidates and 167 seats.