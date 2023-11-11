Live
- Salman requests for ‘Tiger 3’ spoilers to not be disclosed
- Thiruchnoor Bramosthvam: Cultural feast at Pedda Sesha Vahanam
- Study finds 187 new genetic variants linked to prostate cancer
- ED begins probe into tender irregularities in Bengal Zoo Directorate
- Forest department rescues leopard trapped in Wire fence in HD Kote taluk
- As Patna's AQI reaches 'severe' zone, doctors caution people with morbidities
- 'If your air-ambulance hadn't come, my life would have taken off', Eknath Khadse to Eknath Shinde
- Gmail testing chat-like message box on new emails
- How you can shape your own future
- Parkal: BRS lost people’s trust, says Revuri Prakash Reddy
Just In
OU, JNTU-H sign MoU
Highlights
Hyderabad: Osmania Technology Business Incubator (OTBI), Osmania University, and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad JNTU-H TBI (JTBI)...
Hyderabad: Osmania Technology Business Incubator (OTBI), Osmania University, and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad JNTU-H TBI (JTBI) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Friday. According to the senior officials of OU, OTBI and JTBI will work together to create a screening committee in order to collectively circulate the application forms and evaluate the proposals presented. The TBIs of both universities will provide mentoring, networking, and funding opportunities for the selected startups. With this partnership, innovators and students from both universities will gain a great deal.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS