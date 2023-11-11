OU, JNTU-H sign MoU

Hyderabad: Osmania Technology Business Incubator (OTBI), Osmania University, and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad JNTU-H TBI (JTBI) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Friday. According to the senior officials of OU, OTBI and JTBI will work together to create a screening committee in order to collectively circulate the application forms and evaluate the proposals presented. The TBIs of both universities will provide mentoring, networking, and funding opportunities for the selected startups. With this partnership, innovators and students from both universities will gain a great deal.