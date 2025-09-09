Over 93% candidates qualify in TG CPGET-2025

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests (TG CPGET-2025) results were officially released on Monday by Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE, Chairman, Prof V. Balakista Reddy, Osmania University, Vice-Chancellor, Prof Kumar Molugaram, VCs of the TGHE, and senior officials, and Prof. I. Panduranga Reddy, Convener of TG CPGET-2025.

The entrance examination, conducted between August 4 and August 11, 2025, spanned 27 online test centers across Telangana. Held in three daily sessions—morning, afternoon, and evening—the tests covered 44 subjects for admissions into various PG, PG Diploma, and five-year integrated courses offered by Osmania University, Kakatiya University, Telangana University, Palamuru University, Mahatma Gandhi University, Satavahana University, Veeranari Chakali Ilamma Women’s University, Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, and Dr. Manmohan Singh Earth Sciences University.

Out of 62,806 registered candidates, 54,692 appeared for the exams. Of these, an impressive 51,317 candidates qualified, translating to a pass percentage of 93.83%. The qualified cohort includes 32,743 female candidates, 18,573 male candidates, and one candidate identifying as other. Entrance tests for subjects such as M.A. in Arabic, Kannada, Marathi, Persian, Theatre Arts, and M.Sc. in Electronics and Sericulture were not conducted due to insufficient applications relative to intake capacity.

The preliminary answer keys were published online, and objections were invited from candidates. These were thoroughly reviewed by subject experts to ensure transparency and accuracy in the evaluation process.

In a move to streamline the admission process, the Telangana State Council of Higher Education has announced that certificate verification will be conducted online.

Candidates will not be required to attend physical counseling centers. Instead, they must download their rank cards from the official websites—www.osmania.ac.in, https://cpget.tgche.ac.in, and www.ouadmissions.com—and upload them along with the required documents for verification.

The admission process will proceed through web-based counseling, with schedules for online registration and certificate verification also available on the aforementioned portals. Candidates are advised to carefully follow the instructions provided to ensure smooth participation in the next phase of admissions.