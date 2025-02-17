Practical & simple strategies to maximise your last-min study session

While last-minute cramming is not the ideal study method, you can still maximise your efficiency and retain crucial information with the right approach.

Prioritise the most important topics

When time is short, you need to focus on the most critical concepts. Check your syllabus, review past exams, or look at the main topics your teacher emphasised. Instead of trying to learn everything, concentrate on high-yield material that is more likely to appear in the exam.

Use active recall & self-testing

Passive reading won’t help you retain information quickly. Instead, use active recall, a method where you test yourself on key concepts without looking at your notes. Try using flashcards, summarising topics in your own words, or answering past exam questions to reinforce your learning.

Focus on Diagrams, Flowcharts & Mnemonics

For subjects like Biology, Geography, and Economics, diagrams and flowcharts can simplify complex concepts and help with quick revision. Similarly, mnemonics and acronyms can assist in remembering lengthy information

Use the pomodoro technique

When studying in a rush, time management is crucial. The Pomodoro Technique involves studying for 25–30 minutes, then taking a 5-minute break. This method keeps your brain fresh, enhances focus, and prevents burnout while allowing you to cover more material efficiently.

Review notes and summaries instead of full textbooks

Instead of reading entire chapters, go through class notes, highlighted sections, and summaries. If you have time, create a condensed one-page summary of key concepts and review it multiple times.

Teach someone else(Even yourself!)

One of the best ways to solidify your understanding is to teach the material to someone else. If no one is available, try explaining concepts out loud to yourself. This forces you to structure your thoughts and identify gaps in your knowledge.

Avoid multitasking & distractions

With limited time, staying focused is key. Find a quiet study spot, put your phone on silent or airplane mode, and avoid distractions like social media. If necessary, use productivity apps like Forest or stay focusd to block distractions.

Stay calm & stay positive

Stress and anxiety can hinder your ability to concentrate. Take deep breaths, do a quick meditation, or stretch to relax. Believe in yourself—confidence can improve performance, even if you haven’t studied as much as you wanted. By using smart strategies like active recall, mnemonics, and time management techniques, you can boost your performance efficiently. Focus on key topics, eliminate distractions, and get some rest before your exam. With the right approach, you can walk into your test feeling more prepared and confident.