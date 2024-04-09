Private schools are at it again

Hyderabad: Once again, private schools affiliated with the Telangana State syllabus are flouting the rules of the Education Department. Despite the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) rescheduling the Telangana State syllabus, Education Department, SCERT, Summative Assessment, Examst (SA)-II exam for classes 1 to 9 from April 8 to 15, some private schools in the city have planned to conduct the final exam before the scheduled date.

Instead of providing government question papers to classes 6 to 8, schools have opted to conduct exams using internally generated question papers. Since schools have already issued hall tickets, they have decided to proceed with exams according to the previously planned schedule, which was set for April 8, with some schools planning to conduct exams starting on April 10.

Furthermore, as in previous years, many private schools conducted class 9 exams before the Education Department released the exam timetable. Parents have pointed out that rules are being violated because the Education Department is reluctant to form a regulatory committee to oversee and inspect school activities. Private schools are taking advantage of this situation to consistently violate norms.

“It is an unethical practice that private schools are following, whether it is increasing fees, dictating textbook purchases, or conducting examinations. Despite the Education Department revising the timetable, my daughter's school sent a message stating that exams will be held from April 10. When we inquired with the school management, they said that being a private institute, they have the autonomy to follow their own rules," said Ramesh, whose daughter studies in class 7 at one of the private schools in Nampally.

“It is very surprising that private schools follow their own norms over the well-being of children. Despite the scorching heat, children are being forced to attend school and write exams. Last week, my son's school issued hall tickets, and despite the Education Department's decision to postpone the exams, they have decided to proceed with conducting exams from April 8 onwards," said a parent whose daughter studies in class 8 at one of the private schools in Kukatpally.

According to regulations, question papers for classes 6 to 9 are supposed to be issued by the District Education Office. However, certain private schools are conducting exams with their own questions. This situation persists because the Telangana Education Department appears indifferent to the future of students. There is a lack of regular inspections by the department in schools, and despite the supposed formation of a regulatory committee to monitor school activities, no action has been taken. Taking this as an advantage, private schools consistently flout regulations, as alleged by the members of the Hyderabad Schools Parents Association.

Meanwhile, the Education Department recently released a notice stating that the decision to revise the timetable was made from April 8 to 15. This change was prompted by a rise in temperature and the clash between exam dates and the celebrations of Ugadi and Ramzan this week.