Programe on 'India's Educational Leadership Confluences' held
Hyderabad: GITAM Deemed to be University, announced its readiness to collaborate with partners who are willing to drive new ideas and initiatives in education. This announcement was made by Bharat M, President of GITAM, during the program on 'India's Educational Leadership Confluences' held at the university on Wednesday.
In his virtual address to principals from various CBSE Schools and Junior Colleges across India, Sri Bharat emphasized the need foruniversities to evolve in the face of rapid technological advancements, particularly in the field of Artificial Intelligence. He stated, "we want our students to aspire to be bigger and do better things. Universities like ours have to invest deeply in research, high-quality faculty, classrooms, and create a progressive policy environment."
As part of their commitment to excellence in education, GITAM invites educational leaders to visit their research facilities, specifically the Kautilya School of Public Policy, which offers a master's in public policy program. Sri Bharat highlighted the importance of world-class education and encouraged schools to emulate GITAM's initiatives in their own institutions.
During the event, various panels and discussions were organized to explore innovative ways of integrating Liberal Arts and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) in higher education. Prominent speakers, including Lakshmi Annapurna Chintaluri, Co-Founder of EMI Services India, shared their insights on driving innovation within the realm of higher education.
Prof. D.S. Rao, Pro Vice-Chancellor, GITAM, Hyderabad, delivered the welcome address and announced the launch of a free summer school program for students. The event also saw the participation of esteemed faculty members and directors from various schools.
The program concluded with a delightful lunch, leaving participants highly satisfied with the Educational Leadership Confluence.