Programme for women in coaching and training launched

Mumbai: GlobalGyan Leadership Academy has introduced the Leadership Facilitation Lab, an 8-week intensive programme designed specifically for women looking to restart their careers in coaching and facilitation after a break. This no-cost initiative supports experienced professionals who have taken a career pause and are now seeking to re-enter the workforce with confidence and relevance.

Open to women with over five years of managerial experience and a career gap of three or more years, the program focuses on facilitation techniques, leadership development, and mentorship skills. It addresses key challenges such as skill gaps, confidence barriers, and evolving workplace dynamics, providing a structured, experiential learning environment to help participants rebuild their leadership presence.

“Women with professional experience have invaluable insights to share. We want to encourage them to re-enter the corporate world as facilitators and coaches. This programme equips them with the right skills to become leadership facilitators, ensuring their expertise continues to make an impact,” said Srinivasa Addepalli, Director & CEO, GlobalGyan Leadership Academy.

The programme offers interactive facilitation techniques, leadership communication strategies, strategic thinking skills, and mentoring frameworks. Participants will engage in live practice sessions, expert-led discussions, and personalized coaching, gaining the confidence and tools to excel in coaching and training roles.