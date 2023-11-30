  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Hans > Education & Careers

RGUKT selected for CoP28 Green University award

RGUKT selected for CoP28 Green University award
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT) has been selected for CoP28 Green University Award-2023, and it is the only...

Hyderabad: Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT) has been selected for CoP28 Green University Award-2023, and it is the only university in Telangana to receive the award.

According to the officials, the CoP28 Green University Awards jury has duly acknowledged and applauded RGUKT’s comprehensive commitment to sustainable practices, recognising unwavering dedication to instilling eco-conscious values and fostering a sustainable campus environment.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X