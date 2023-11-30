RGUKT selected for CoP28 Green University award

Hyderabad: Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT) has been selected for CoP28 Green University Award-2023, and it is the only university in Telangana to receive the award.



According to the officials, the CoP28 Green University Awards jury has duly acknowledged and applauded RGUKT’s comprehensive commitment to sustainable practices, recognising unwavering dedication to instilling eco-conscious values and fostering a sustainable campus environment.