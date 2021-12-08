RRB CBT-(I) results likely by Jan 15

Secunderabad: Results of the first stage Computer Based Test (CBT-1) are being processed; they are tentatively scheduled to be published on the websites of the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) by January 15.

A release of SCR stated that the second stage CBT-2 exam for the candidates who will be shortlisted in CBT-1 is tentatively scheduled to be held from February 14 to 18.

The railway has appealed to the candidates to refer only to the RRB website/RRB Secunderabad (www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in) for updates on the recruitment process and not to get misled by unauthorised sources, said a senior SCR officer.