RV University and ICAI sign MoU to build a strategic alliance for boosting education and research initiatives

Bengaluru : RV University (RVU), Bengaluru and the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), a statutory body set up under an Act of Parliament, have entered into an MoU. The MoU involves collaborations in the areas of inter-institutional visits, faculty exchange, staff development, academic publications, research, and educational collaboration. The MoU also entails collaborations for faculty development programmes in the areas of common interest, apart from joint organization of workshops, conferences, seminars, and similar academic programmes with the aim of capacity building.

The MoU was signed at the ICAI Office in Hyderabad by Dr. Subhashree Natarajan, Dean School of Business and School of Economics, RV University and Ms. Vandana D. Nagpal, Chairman, Board of Studies, ICAI, in the presence of representatives of the academic council at ICAI.

Commenting on the MoU, Vice Chancellor Prof. (Dr.) Y.S.R. Murthy stated that “We are delighted to have signed an MoU with a reputed institute like ICAI. It will immensely benefit our business students. The MoU is part of the endeavors of the University to collaborate and co-create industry-oriented curriculum and research works, which is vital to the futuristic centres of learning.”

RVU has similar MoUs with leading academic industry and research organisations across India and abroad.

The School of Business which aims at developing thought leaders with 'original thinking capabilities, doing and innovating' offers four-year regular UG programmes - B.B.A. (Hons.), B.Com (Hons.) and Public policy analysis with exit option after the third year, and two-year regular postgraduate programmes- MBA (regular), MBA - Global Financial Markets, MBA in Artificial Intelligence and Data Science, MBA - Sustainability with streams in Enterprise Risk and ESG. The three streams of BBA (Hons.) degrees are - BBA (hons) Regular, Digital Marketing and Professional (ACCA with 9 paper exemption). The specialization or career tracks in B.B.A. (Hons.) include business analytics | entrepreneurship | finance | human resource management and marketing. The three streams of B.Com. (Hons.) degrees are B.Com. (Hons.)- Regular, Capital Market, Professional (CMA / ACCA with 9 paper exemption). The career tracks of B.Com. programme are in finance and accounting | banking and insurance | wealth management.