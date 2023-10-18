RV University Welcomes New Post-Graduate Students

Bengaluru: Reaching out to its new batch of post-graduate students with a message to self-transform and help create an equitable world, RV University held a Commencement Day ceremony.

Dr. Prasad Ram, the renowned Founder and CEO of Gooru, was the distinguished Commencement Day speaker. Dr. Ram, who has previously held senior positions at industry giants like Google and Yahoo, delivered an inspirational address to the new postgraduate students. The ceremony was also attended by family members of students, friends, and faculty.

In a thought provoking speech to the new batch, Dr. Ram said, “I want to congratulate you on this outstanding accomplishment. I implore you to consider learning, self-transformation, curiosity, appreciation, and the beauty of simple solutions. Change yourself first for a more equitable world. Accept curiosity and look for the beauty in the mysteries of life. Express gratitude; love is a powerful kind of acknowledgment. Social justice and education go hand-in-hand because education gives you the ability to advocate for change. “

Encouraging the students further, he said, “Find the simplicity in the complexity of life, and never forget that motivation is the foundation of all learning. As you set out on your path, remember that you have the capacity to have a significant influence. Be the innovators and change agents who help to create a better tomorrow. Congratulations, and move forth with bravery and conviction.”

In his address, Prof. (Dr.) Y.S.R. Murthy, Vice-Chancellor, RV University said, ‘"It is with great pride and anticipation that I stand before our new batch today. As you embark on this exciting new journey, remember that your education is not just a destination but a lifelong expedition. Each one of you possesses the potential to transform the world through your knowledge, creativity, and dedication. Embrace the challenges, savor the successes, and, above all, never cease your quest for learning. You are the architects of tomorrow, and I have full confidence that you will design a brighter, more sustainable, and just future for us all."