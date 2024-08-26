Samskara Bharati Telangana celebrated Balagokulam on the occasion of Janmashtami

Hyderabad: Samskara Bharati Telangana is celebrated “BALAGOKULAM” on the occasion of lord SHRI KRISHNA’S JANMASHTAMI at Saraswati temple musheerabad under the aegis of Samskara Bharati secunderabad. The 3rd festival of the year out of 6 conducted by Samskara Bharati as a tradition is general to remember the greatness of krishna and his life where in the mother looks at child as little Krishna to make him know,learn and feel the krishna who is an embodiment of dharma, Yoga, geetha prabodhaka,

A combination of ideal son, ideal brother, ideal friend and moreover an ideal Sarathi who irrespective of relationships, always stands by Dharma. During this festival the small children upto the age of 5years will dress up like srikrishna

Above 5years children recites the shlokas of bhagvadgeeta which indeed teaches the way of life and students above 10years will be able to express the meaning of shlokas while reciting them, apart from this the milestones in Krishna's life is depicted in the form of dance and ballet too. The same is being organised at Saraswati temple musheerabad by Samskara Bharati Telangana.

The program is hosted under the direction by president of Samskara Bharati Telangana padmasree Dr kalakrishna, kuchipudi maestro, KKV Sharmagaru , Dr Vadrevu Shivaji garu, ànd Srinesh thakur. The chief guest of the day was Abhijit Gokhaleji , the secretary at Akhil Bharatiya Samskara Bharati.. at national level.

21 students from all the units of Samskara Bharati had been the part of the final competitions. Kuchipudi kaliya nartana tillana by aryan arts academy bala gopalam by vanasthali Puram unit had performed very beautifully and appreciated by the audience. The reverberating Krishna consciousness was felt by all.