SCCL releases ST Badili staff exam results

Kothagudem: All India Tribal Employees Union (AITEU) national vice-president Golla Ramesh thanked the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) management for announcing the long-pending Badili workers' examination results.

He informed that as the percentage of tribal workers was only 4.9 in SCCL, the association launched an agitation in 2010. The then member of National ST Commission K Kamala Kumari and a team of 12 ST MLAs visited the company in 2012 and asked the management to fill up backlog posts. He wanted the company to fill up 665 posts in total and not effectuate any curtailment in the number of posts on the pretext that the company had already created jobs for about 300 tribal land evacuees according to G.O MS No. 34.

Ending a 4-year wait, the SCCL has on announced the results of ST badli workers examination held on June 10, 2018. GM (Personnel and RC) K Basavaiah informed that a job notification to fill up 665 ST badli worker posts was issued in 2017 following the directions from State Level Legislators Committee of Scheduled Tribes. The committee, which visited the company headquarters here suggested filling up the posts in order to ensure the prescribed 6 per cent representation of ST workers in the company.

The local and non-local candidates across Telangana were allowed to apply and as many as 37,935 candidates applied, of whom 27,279 took the test. The results were withheld for so long as some organisations went to court against the test. As the company got the pending court cases cleared, the OMR sheets were evaluated and the results were announced.