Scholarships

Scholarship Name 1: Western Digital Scholarship Program 2024-25

Description: A CSR initiative by Western Digital aimed at supporting and empowering PWD and transgender students pursuing STEM courses across India.

Eligibility: PWD and transgender students pursuing graduation, postgraduation, and PhD programs in STEM-related fields are eligible to apply. Applicants must have secured a minimum of 50% marks in Class 12 or their previous semester or preceding class. Open to students across India. Children of employees of Western Digital and Buddy4Study are ineligible.

Prizes & Rewards: Up to ₹75,000 scholarship

Last Date to Apply: 27-11-2024

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/hans/WDSP1

Scholarship Name 2: Nikon Scholarship Program 2024-25

Description: An initiative of Nikon India Private Limited to financially support students from disadvantaged sections of society to pursue photography-related courses.

Eligibility: Open for Indian students who have completed Class 12 and are pursuing photography-related courses with a duration of three months or more. Annual family income (from all sources) should be less than INR 6 lakh.

Prizes & Rewards: Up to INR 1,00,000

Last Date to Apply: 30-10-2024

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/hans/NIKON12

Scholarship Name 3: Infosys Foundation STEM Stars Scholarship Program 2024-25

Description: An initiative by the Infosys Foundation to support female students in India who aspire to pursue undergraduate degrees in STEM courses (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics), Medical Sciences (MBBS), Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS), Bachelor of Pharmacy (B.Pharm)!

Eligibility: • Applicants must be female students who are citizens of India.

• Students must be enrolled in the

o First year of a 3 year B.Sc Degree (Courses such as Bio-chemistry, Physics, Chemistry, Nursing, Geography, IT, Biology, Computer Science, Forensic Science, etc.)

o First or 2nd year of B.Tech, MBBS, B.Pharm, BDS, Integrated Masters, Dual Degree (B.Tech + M.Tech)

• Students must be enrolled in institutes listed among the top ranks in the NIRF (National Institutional Ranking Framework) for 2023 or 2024.

• Candidates must have obtained admission into the identified colleges and completed their Class 12.

• Applicants must have an annual family income of less than or equal to ₹8 lakh.

• Candidates must not have availed other scholarships for the same expenses.

Prizes & Rewards: The selected candidates will receive a scholarship of up to ₹1 lakh per annum, covering tuition, living expenses, and study materials, for the duration of the course against paid receipts.

Last Date to Apply: 15-11-2024

Application mode: Online applications only