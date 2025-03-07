Live
- Congress cites IMF report to slam govt
- MP CM stresses for expansion of Hawk Force in Maoist-hit regions
- Three civilians go missing in J&K’s Kathua, security forces launch search operation
- Why rating your pain out of 10 is tricky
- South Korean court orders impeached Yoon released from custody after accepting request to cancel arrest
- Nikhita Gandhi comes up with the perfect Holy anthem ‘Holiya Mein Ude Re Gulaal’
- 'No need to fear anyone, give your best': Sakshi Malik's 'fearless' message for Women's Day
- Mkts rebound nearly 1% on positive global cues
- Karnataka's GSDP to grow at 7.4 pc, to outpace national rate: CM Siddaramaiah
- Choosing the Best Indian Crypto Exchange: 10 Tips to Consider When Selecting a Platform
Scholarships
|Scholarship Name 1:
|The Doon School Scholarship Examination (DSSE) 2025
|Description:
|The Doon School Scholarship Examination (DSSE) is an annual entrance exam conducted by the Doon School, Dehradun, Uttarakhand. The scholarship exam is open to male students entering Class 7 or 8, whose families may find it difficult to pay the school fees.
|Eligibility:
|This is open to Indian male students. Applicants must be between 11 to 13 years old as of 30th September 2025. Students must be promoted to Class 7 or 8 in the upcoming academic year.
|Prizes & Rewards:
|An opportunity to pursue studies at the Doon School with financial assistance in the form of scholarship.
|Last Date to Apply:
|15-04-2025
|Application mode:
|Online and offline via email at [email protected]
|Scholarship Name 2:
|SBIF Asha Scholarship Program for Overseas Education 2024-25
|Description:
|The SBIF Asha Scholarship Program for Overseas Education Students, one of India's largest scholarship programs, is an initiative of the SBI Foundation under its education vertical - Integrated Learning Mission (ILM). This scholarship aims to provide financial assistance to meritorious students from low-income families across India, ensuring the continuity of their education.
|Eligibility:
|Open to Indian students belonging to SC and ST categories pursuing a master’s or postgraduate course (any year) at a premier university or college outside India. They should have secured at least 75% marks or above in their previous academic year, with a gross annual family income of up to INR 6,00,000.
|Prizes & Rewards:
|Up to INR 20,00,000 or 50% of course-related expenses (whichever is less)
|Last Date to Apply:
|31-03-2025
|Application mode:
|Online applications only
|Scholarship Name 3:
|TOEFL Global Scholar Challenge 2025-26 - 2nd Edition
|Description:
An initiative of TOEFL to help college students and working professionals pursue their dream of studying abroad.
|Eligibility:
Open for college students who are in 3rd and 4th year, and working professionals with up to 2 years of experience, located across India.
|Prizes & Rewards:
Total prize money of ₹1.3 lakh and other benefits
|Last Date to Apply:
|30-04-2025
|Application mode:
|Online applications only
courtesy - buddy4study.com
