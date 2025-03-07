Scholarships

Scholarship Name 2: SBIF Asha Scholarship Program for Overseas Education 2024-25

Description: The SBIF Asha Scholarship Program for Overseas Education Students, one of India's largest scholarship programs, is an initiative of the SBI Foundation under its education vertical - Integrated Learning Mission (ILM). This scholarship aims to provide financial assistance to meritorious students from low-income families across India, ensuring the continuity of their education.

Eligibility: Open to Indian students belonging to SC and ST categories pursuing a master’s or postgraduate course (any year) at a premier university or college outside India. They should have secured at least 75% marks or above in their previous academic year, with a gross annual family income of up to INR 6,00,000.

Prizes & Rewards: Up to INR 20,00,000 or 50% of course-related expenses (whichever is less)

Last Date to Apply: 31-03-2025