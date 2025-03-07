Scholarships

  • Menu
Scholarship Name 1:The Doon School Scholarship Examination (DSSE) 2025
Description:The Doon School Scholarship Examination (DSSE) is an annual entrance exam conducted by the Doon School, Dehradun, Uttarakhand. The scholarship exam is open to male students entering Class 7 or 8, whose families may find it difficult to pay the school fees.
Eligibility:This is open to Indian male students. Applicants must be between 11 to 13 years old as of 30th September 2025. Students must be promoted to Class 7 or 8 in the upcoming academic year.
Prizes & Rewards:An opportunity to pursue studies at the Doon School with financial assistance in the form of scholarship.
Last Date to Apply:15-04-2025
Application mode:Online and offline via email at [email protected]
Scholarship Name 2:SBIF Asha Scholarship Program for Overseas Education 2024-25
Description:The SBIF Asha Scholarship Program for Overseas Education Students, one of India's largest scholarship programs, is an initiative of the SBI Foundation under its education vertical - Integrated Learning Mission (ILM). This scholarship aims to provide financial assistance to meritorious students from low-income families across India, ensuring the continuity of their education.
Eligibility:Open to Indian students belonging to SC and ST categories pursuing a master’s or postgraduate course (any year) at a premier university or college outside India. They should have secured at least 75% marks or above in their previous academic year, with a gross annual family income of up to INR 6,00,000.
Prizes & Rewards:Up to INR 20,00,000 or 50% of course-related expenses (whichever is less)
Last Date to Apply:31-03-2025
Application mode:Online applications only
Scholarship Name 3:TOEFL Global Scholar Challenge 2025-26 - 2nd Edition
Description:

An initiative of TOEFL to help college students and working professionals pursue their dream of studying abroad.

Eligibility:

Open for college students who are in 3rd and 4th year, and working professionals with up to 2 years of experience, located across India.

Prizes & Rewards:

Total prize money of ₹1.3 lakh and other benefits

Last Date to Apply:30-04-2025
Application mode:Online applications only
courtesy - buddy4study.com


