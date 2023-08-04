Scholarships for Students

Scholarship Name 1: Saksham Scholarship Program for Drivers’ Children

Description: Mahindra Finance invites applications for the ‘Saksham Scholarship Program for Drivers’ Children’ from students belonging to Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Karnataka. The scholarship is meant to support underprivileged and meritorious children of drivers (all light motor vehicles and small commercial vehicles such as Taxi, Jeep, Car & delivery vans such as Pickup, magic, school van, etc.) holding a valid driving license who are studying in Class 1 to postgraduation level.

Eligibility: Open for students from Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Karnataka.

The applicants must be currently studying at Class 1 to postgraduation level.

Applicants who are pursuing studies in Class 9 and above must have scored 60% or more marks in their previous class.

The annual family income of the applicant from all sources must not be more than INR 3,00,000.

One of the parents must be a driver and should hold a valid driving license.

Prizes & Rewards: Scholarship ranging from INR 5,000 to INR 20,000 for 1 year

Last Date to Apply: 30-09-2023

Application mode: Online applications only

Scholarship Name 2: Dr. Reddy's Foundation Sashakt Scholarship 2023

Description: Dr. Reddy's Foundation Sashakt Scholarship 2023 is an opportunity offered by Dr. Reddy's Foundation (NGO) to encourage young women across India to pursue a career in science.

Prizes & Rewards: INR 80,000 annually for 3 years

Last Date to Apply: 30-11-2023

Application mode: Online applications only

Scholarship Name 3: HDFC Bank Parivartan's ECSS Programme 2023-24

Description: HDFC Bank invites applications from students studying in Class 1 to postgraduation level. The scholarship supports meritorious and needy students belonging to underprivileged sections of society.

Eligibility: The scholarship is open for Indian nationals only. The students must be studying in Class 1 to 12, diploma, ITI, polytechnic, undergraduate or postgraduate (including general and professional) courses. The applicants must have passed their previous qualifying examination with at least 55% marks and their annual family income must be less than or equal to INR 2.5 Lakh. Preference will be given to those applicants who are facing personal or family crises that have occurred during the past three years due to which they are unable to continue bearing the cost of education and are at risk of dropping out.

Prizes & Rewards: Up to INR 75,000

Last Date to Apply: 30-09-2023