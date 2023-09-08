Scholarships for Students

Live
- Modi holds bilateral talks with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina
- Better medical services should be provided in government hospitals: District Collector Ila Tripathi
- Tendulkar was a far superior cricketer than me, it’s something I strongly believe in, says former skipper Ganguly
- World Physical Therapy Day 2023: Date, history, theme, significance and all you need to know
- Railway stocks gain on deal to connect Middle East via railways
- Lioness kills 5-year-old girl in Gujarat village
- Scientists find new way to prevent microbial or fungal growth in space
- Supreme Court releases man incarcerated for over 12 years after finding that he was juvenile at time of offence
- World Physiotherapy Day: Physios Ignite the better future of patient’s lifestyle
- Morris Coin cryptocurrency cheating case: ED attaches over Rs 3 cr assets of the company
|Scholarship Name 1:
|GSK Scholars Programme 2023-24
|Description:
GSK Scholars programme 2023-24 aims to support meritorious and financially constrained students who are pursuing first-year MBBS studies from government colleges in India.
|Eligibility:
First-year MBBS students with at least 65% marks in Class 12 can apply. The annual family income of the applicants must be below INR 6,00,000 from all sources.
|Prizes & Rewards:
Up to INR 1,00,000 per year
|Last Date to Apply:
|10-10-2023
|Application mode:
|Online applications only
|Short Url:
|www.b4s.in/hans/GSKP3
|Scholarship Name 2:
|Aditya Birla Capital Scholarship 2023-24
|Description:
Aditya Birla Capital Scholarship 2023-24 aims to provide financial assistance & education support services to school and college students to ensure continuity of their education.
|Eligibility:
|Prizes & Rewards:
Up to INR 60,000
|Last Date to Apply:
|30-09-2023
|Application mode:
|Online applications only
|Short Url:
|www.b4s.in/hans/ABCC5
|Scholarship Name 3:
|HDFC Bank Parivartan's ECSS Programme 2023-24
|Description:
HDFC Bank invites applications from students studying in Class 1 to postgraduation level. The scholarship supports meritorious and needy students belonging to underprivileged sections of society.
|Eligibility:
The scholarship is open for Indian nationals only. The students must be studying in Class 1 to 12, diploma, ITI, polytechnic, undergraduate or postgraduate (including general and professional) courses. The applicants must have passed their previous qualifying examination with at least 55% marks and their annual family income must be less than or equal to INR 2.5 Lakh. Preference will be given to those applicants who are facing personal or family crises that have occurred during the past three years due to which they are unable to continue bearing the cost of education and are at risk of dropping out.
|Prizes & Rewards:
Up to INR 75,000
|Last Date to Apply:
|30-09-2023
|Application mode:
|Online applications only
|Short Url:
|www.b4s.in/hans/HDFC44