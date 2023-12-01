Scholarships For Students

Scholarship Name 1: Vardhman Foundation Shakun Oswal Scholarship

Description: An initiative of Vardhman Textiles Limited that aims to support the educational needs of diploma/ITI students.

Eligibility: Students studying in any year of diploma/ITI courses after Class 10 and/or 12 are eligible.

Applicants must have secured at least 50% marks in their Class 10 and/or 12 examination.

The annual family income of the applicants must be less than or equal to ₹6,00,000 from all sources.

Prizes & Rewards: ₹ 20,000

Last Date to Apply: 10-12-2023

Application mode: Online applications only

Scholarship Name 2: U-Go Scholarship Program 2023-24

Description: U-Go Scholarship Program 2023-24 is a CSR initiative by U-Go and GiveIndia to financially support young women pursuing professional graduation courses.

Eligibility: Open to young women pursuing first year of professional graduation courses such as teaching, nursing, pharmacy, medicine, engineering, etc., in India. Applicants must have secured at least 70% marks in both Classes 10 and 12. The annual family income of the applicant from all sources must be less than INR 5 lakh.

Prizes & Rewards: Up to INR 60000 per year for the length of the program

Last Date to Apply: 19-12-2023

Application mode: Online applications only

Scholarship Name 3: PARAS Scholarship Programme 2023-24

Description: PARAS Scholarship Programme 2023-24 aims to support the education of meritorious and underprivileged students who are studying in the first-year of undergraduate, postgraduate and PG diploma courses in Commerce, Economics, Accounting & Finance, Banking, Insurance, Management, Data Science, Statistics, Risk Management and other related fields.

Eligibility: Open for students studying in the first-year of undergraduate, postgraduate and PG diploma courses in Commerce, Economics, Accounting & Finance, Banking, Insurance, Management, Data Science, Statistics, Risk Management and other related fields.

Applicants must have secured at least 50% marks in their previous class/semester.

Annual family income of applicants should not exceed ₹5 lakh from all sources.

Students from pan India are eligible to apply.

Prizes & Rewards: Up to ₹25,000

Last Date to Apply: 15-12-2023

Application mode: Online applications only

Scholarship Name 4: ZScholars Program 2023-24

Description: ZS Associates India Pvt. Ltd. invites applications from first-year students pursuing general or professional undergraduate courses at institutes in Delhi, Pune, Bengaluru, or Chennai. The scholarship aims to support meritorious students from low-income families to continue their higher education.

Eligibility: The scholarship is open for first-year students pursuing general undergraduate courses like B.Com., B.A., B.Sc., and professional undergraduate courses such as B.E., B.Tech., LLB, B.Arch., MBBS, etc., from institutes in Delhi, Pune, Bengaluru, or Chennai. Applicants must have scored at least 60% marks in the Class 12 examination. The annual family income of the applicants from all sources must not exceed INR 8 lakh.

Prizes & Rewards: Up to INR 50,000 for one year

Last Date to Apply: 15-12-2023