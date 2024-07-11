Live
Scholarships for Students
|Scholarship Name 1:
|Muskaan Scholarship Program 2024
|Description:
A CSR initiative by Valvoline Cummins to offer financial assistance and mentorship support to children of commercial drivers (LMV/HMV), mechanics and individuals from the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category, ensuring continuity in their education.
|Eligibility:
Students studying in Classes 9 to 12 from the southern, eastern, and north-eastern states (Assam, Manipur, Nagaland, Mizoram, Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Odisha, Bihar, Puducherry, Chhattisgarh, Kerala, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Meghalaya, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal) are eligible to apply. The scholarship is available to children of commercial drivers (LMV/HMV), mechanics and children from the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category. Applicants must have scored 60% or above in their previous class to be eligible. The total family income from all sources should not exceed INR 8 lakh per annum.
|Prizes & Rewards:
Scholarship of up to INR 12,000 and mentorship support
|Last Date to Apply:
|03-09-2024
|Application mode:
|Online applications only
|Short Url:
|www.b4s.in/hans/MKSP1
|Scholarship Name 2:
|IDFC FIRST Bank MBA Scholarship 2024-26
|Description:
IDFC FIRST Bank MBA Scholarship is a need-based scholarship program run by IDFC FIRST Bank to financially support students with a family income of less than INR 6 lakh per annum. The purpose of this scholarship is to make post-graduate studies in business management accessible to meritorious students who are unable to pursue higher studies due to financial constraints.
|Eligibility:
Indian students enrolled in the first year of a 2-year full-time MBA program for the class of 2024 at selected educational institutions may apply for this scholarship. Applicants' gross annual family income should be less than or equal to INR 6 lakh. Applicants must have a valid mobile number linked to their Aadhaar number.
|Prizes & Rewards:
INR 2 lakh for 2 years of MBA studies (INR 1 lakh/year)
|Last Date to Apply:
|31-07-2024
|Application mode:
|Online applications only
|Short Url:
|www.b4s.in/hans/IFBMS5
|Scholarship Name 3:
|Aadhar Kaushal Scholarship Program for Youth with Disabilities
|Description:
An initiative of Aadhar Housing Finance Limited (AHFL) to ensure equal educational opportunities for all physically disabled students, irrespective of their geographical location, gender, or socio-economic condition.
|Eligibility:
Students with physical disabilities pursuing general or professional undergraduate courses across India. Pan-India students can apply. Students must have achieved a minimum of 60% marks in the preceding academic year. Applicants with a gross annual family income of up to INR 2.5- 3 lakh are eligible to apply.
|Prizes & Rewards:
Scholarship between INR 10,000 - INR 50,000
|Last Date to Apply:
|23-07-2024
|Application mode:
|Online applications only
|Short Url:
|www.b4s.in/hans/AKSP1