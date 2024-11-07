Live
- Hockey: Japan, China reach Rajgir for Bihar Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024
- CM Revanth Reddy to Visit Yadadri and Sangem Village on His Birthday
- Top reasons to consider a Personal Loan in 2024
- Scholarships for Students
- PUBG maker Krafton clocks 42.6 pc loss in net profit in Q3
- Celebrating the backbone of modern healthcare
- Sagar Sangham Mandal Committee Formed Unanimously
- Afghan police smash 21 drug processing labs, arrest 20 drug smugglers
- 'Lock the kit bag away...': Ponting suggests Babar to take Kohli's way to regain form
- Meloni speaks with 'friend' Elon Musk after congratulating Trump on election win
Just In
Scholarships for Students
Scholarship Name 1:BYPL SASHAKT Scholarship 2024-25Description:An initiative by BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL) to provide financial assistance to...
|Scholarship Name 1:
|BYPL SASHAKT Scholarship 2024-25
|Description:
An initiative by BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL) to provide financial assistance to meritorious students coming from underprivileged sections of the society to help them pursue their higher education. This scholarship intends to support students at a juncture in their lives where they are deciding whether to continue pursuing higher education or enter the workforce. By offering financial assistance, it empowers them to make informed decisions about their future without the added burden of financial constraints.
|Eligibility:
|Prizes & Rewards:
Up to INR 30,000
|Last Date to Apply:
|14-11-2024
|Application mode:
|Online applications only
|Short Url:
|www.b4s.in/hans/BYPL5
|QR Code:
|https://d2w7l1p59qkl0r.
|Scholarship Name 2:
|SDEF "Smt. Shyam Lata Garg" India Scholarships 2024-25
|Description:
An initiative of Swami Dayanand Education Foundation (SDEF) to provide financial assistance to students pursuing professional courses, including engineering, medical, architecture, etc., and other undergraduate programs.
|Eligibility:
Indian students enrolled in professional courses such as engineering, medical, architecture, etc., or other undergraduate programs offered by government or private educational institutions. Applicants must have secured at least 80% in CBSE board or 70% or above marks in other Boards in Class 12. A CGPA of at least 8.0 for second year students is a must. The annual family income of the applicants must not exceed INR 8 lakh.
|Prizes & Rewards:
|Last Date to Apply:
|31-12-2024
|Application mode:
|Online applications only
|Short Url:
|www.b4s.in/hans/SDEFSL1
|QR Code:
|Scholarship Name 3:
|OakNorth STEM Scholarship and Mentorship Programme
|Description:
OakNorth STEM Scholarship and Mentorship Programme aims to provide financial support to meritorious and underprivileged female students belonging to Uttarakhand, Bihar and Haryana pursuing graduation in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) subjects from government colleges/universities.
|Eligibility:
Female students from Haryana, Uttarakhand and Bihar who have passed Class 12 and are currently pursuing graduation (any year) in STEM-related subjects from government universities/colleges are eligible. The annual family income of the applicants must be less than INR 3.5 lakh from all sources. Aggregate marks secured by candidates in the Class 12 (or equivalent) examination must be 80% or above (with the exception of children with single parents or orphans) and 65% in the previous class/semester/year (if applicable).
|Prizes & Rewards:
INR 30,000 (fixed amount)
|Last Date to Apply:
|18-11-2024
|Application mode:
|Online applications only
|Short Url:
|www.b4s.in/hans/ONSS3
|QR Code: