Scholarships For Students

Scholarship Name 1: KVB Scholarship Program 2024-25

Description: The KVB Scholarship Program 2024-25, by Karur Vysya Bank, offers financial support to first-year undergraduate students in disciplines like Medical, Engineering, Agriculture, Arts & Science, and AI & Machine Learning. Open to students from government or government-aided colleges in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana.

Eligibility: Open to first-year undergraduate students pursuing degrees in Medical, Engineering, Agriculture, Arts & Science, Banking-related financial courses, and emerging fields like AI & Machine Learning.

Students must be residents of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, or Telangana.

Applicants must have secured a minimum of 60% marks in their previous class.

Applicants’ annual family income should not exceed INR 6,00,000 from all sources.

Children of employees of Karur Vysya Bank and Buddy4Study are ineligible.

Note:

1. Self-financed courses are not covered under this scholarship.

2. Only students enrolled in government or government-aided colleges are eligible.

Prizes & Rewards: INR 1,00,000 per annum (multi-year scholarship)

Last Date to Apply: 28-11-2024

Application mode: Online applications only

Scholarship Name 2: Sensodyne IDA Shining Star Scholarship Programme 2024-25

Description: Haleon India, makers of Sensodyne, invites applications for the ‘Sensodyne IDA Shining Star Scholarship Programme 2024-25’ to support meritorious and underprivileged BDS students across India.

Eligibility: Open to students pursuing their first year of the Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) programme from government and government-funded colleges only.

Applicants must have scored a minimum of 60% in their Higher Secondary Education.

Successful applicants must maintain a 60% score in every semester/year to continue availing of the benefits during their 4-year course.

The annual family income of the applicant from all sources must not be more than INR 8,00,000.

Prizes & Rewards: INR 4,20,000 for 4 years (INR 1,05,000 per year)

Last Date to Apply: 30-11-2024

Application mode: Online applications only

Scholarship Name 3: Free Coaching for DNT Students under SEED Scheme

Description: An initiative by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India, to provide high-quality coaching to students belonging to De-notified Tribes (DNT), Nomadic Tribes (NT), and Semi-Nomadic Tribes (SNT).

Eligibility: Open for students belonging to De-notified, Nomadic, and Semi-Nomadic Tribes. Must be willing to pursue coaching for competitive examinations after Class 12th, such as JEE, NEET, CLAT, NDA, Non-Commissioned Military Ranks, CA-CPT, Banking, Insurance, PSU, SSC, RRB, State & Central Police, etc. Annual family income must be ₹2,50,000 or less. Must be either in Class 12th or have passed Class 12th. Class 12th passed students must have secured minimum qualifying marks required for competitive exams in Class 12 (depending on the competitive exam for which the candidate wishes to appear) whereas the current Class 12th students must have secured at least 50% in Class 10. Must not be availing of similar benefits (waiver for coaching classes) from any other Central Government or State Government Scheme.

Prizes & Rewards: Coaching fees of up to ₹1,20,000 and additional benefits

Last Date to Apply: 30-11-2024

Application mode: Online applications only

Scholarship Name 4: Nikon Scholarship Program 2024-25

Description: An initiative of Nikon India Private Limited to financially support students from disadvantaged sections of society to pursue photography-related courses.

Eligibility: Open for Indian students who have completed Class 12 and are pursuing photography-related courses with a duration of three months or more. Annual family income (from all sources) should be less than INR 6 lakh.

Prizes & Rewards: Up to INR 1,00,000

Last Date to Apply: 30-11-2024

Application mode: Online applications only