Scholarships for Students

Scholarships for Students
Scholarship Name 1: Tagore National Fellowship for Cultural Research (TNFCR) 2024-25
Description: Tagore National Fellowship for Cultural Research (TNFCR) 2024-25 is an initiative of the Ministry of Culture, Government of India to promote Indian art and culture.
Eligibility: Applicants must be an Indian or a foreign national with 5 years of experience in guiding/conducting research or the same experience in art fields. They must have their original research papers published in reputed and a refereed journals/books.
Prizes & Rewards: Fellowship offers an honorarium of up to ₹80,000 for two years and other benefits.
Last Date to Apply: 15-02-2025
Application mode: Offline: Via post at Nodal Institutions under the Ministry of Culture, Government of India
Scholarship Name 2: Kotak Suraksha Scholarship Program 2024-25 (Phase 2)
Description: Kotak Securities Limited (KSL) invites applications from students pursuing general/professional graduation.
Eligibility: Open to PwD applicants across India who are currently pursuing general or professional graduation courses. Applicants must have secured at least 55% marks in their previous academic year, and their annual family income must not exceed INR 3,20,000.
Prizes & Rewards: Scholarship up to INR 1,00,000 per year
Last Date to Apply: 23-01-2025
Application mode: Online applications only
Scholarship Name 3: Ministry of Panchayati Raj (MoPR) Internship Scheme 2024
Description: Ministry of Panchayati Raj (MoPR) Internship Scheme 2024 is an opportunity offered by the Ministry of Panchayati Raj to undergraduate, graduate, postgraduate, doctoral, and post-doctoral degree holders or research scholars.
Eligibility: Open for students pursuing graduation, postgraduation, research courses, doctoral (Ph.D.), or post-doctoral degree from any recognised university/institution within India or abroad. Applicants who have completed any of the specified courses from India or abroad within the last two years are also eligible to apply.
Prizes & Rewards: A monthly stipend of ₹7,000, certificate of completion and other benefits
Last Date to Apply: 31-03-2026
Application mode: Online Applications Only
