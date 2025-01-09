Scholarships for Students

Scholarship Name 1: Tagore National Fellowship for Cultural Research (TNFCR) 2024-25

Description: Tagore National Fellowship for Cultural Research (TNFCR) 2024-25 is an initiative of the Ministry of Culture, Government of India to promote Indian art and culture.

Eligibility: Applicants must be an Indian or a foreign national with 5 years of experience in guiding/conducting research or the same experience in art fields. They must have their original research papers published in reputed and a refereed journals/books.

Prizes & Rewards: Fellowship offers an honorarium of up to ₹80,000 for two years and other benefits.

Last Date to Apply: 15-02-2025

Application mode: Offline: Via post at Nodal Institutions under the Ministry of Culture, Government of India

Scholarship Name 2: Kotak Suraksha Scholarship Program 2024-25 (Phase 2)

Description: Kotak Securities Limited (KSL) invites applications from students pursuing general/professional graduation.

Eligibility: Open to PwD applicants across India who are currently pursuing general or professional graduation courses. Applicants must have secured at least 55% marks in their previous academic year, and their annual family income must not exceed INR 3,20,000.

Prizes & Rewards: Scholarship up to INR 1,00,000 per year

Last Date to Apply: 23-01-2025

Application mode: Online applications only

Scholarship Name 3: Ministry of Panchayati Raj (MoPR) Internship Scheme 2024

Description: Ministry of Panchayati Raj (MoPR) Internship Scheme 2024 is an opportunity offered by the Ministry of Panchayati Raj to undergraduate, graduate, postgraduate, doctoral, and post-doctoral degree holders or research scholars.

Eligibility: Open for students pursuing graduation, postgraduation, research courses, doctoral (Ph.D.), or post-doctoral degree from any recognised university/institution within India or abroad. Applicants who have completed any of the specified courses from India or abroad within the last two years are also eligible to apply.

Prizes & Rewards: A monthly stipend of ₹7,000, certificate of completion and other benefits

Last Date to Apply: 31-03-2026