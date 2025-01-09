Scholarships for Students

Live
|Scholarship Name 1:
|Tagore National Fellowship for Cultural Research (TNFCR) 2024-25
|Description:
|Tagore National Fellowship for Cultural Research (TNFCR) 2024-25 is an initiative of the Ministry of Culture, Government of India to promote Indian art and culture.
|Eligibility:
|Applicants must be an Indian or a foreign national with 5 years of experience in guiding/conducting research or the same experience in art fields. They must have their original research papers published in reputed and a refereed journals/books.
|Prizes & Rewards:
|Fellowship offers an honorarium of up to ₹80,000 for two years and other benefits.
|Last Date to Apply:
|15-02-2025
|Application mode:
|Offline: Via post at Nodal Institutions under the Ministry of Culture, Government of India
|Short Url:
|www.b4s.in/hans/TNFC4
|QR Code:
|https://d2w7l1p59qkl0r.cloudfront.net/static/images/scho-media/tagore-national-fellowship-for-cultural-research-tnfcr-2024-251735971718.png
|Scholarship Name 2:
|Kotak Suraksha Scholarship Program 2024-25 (Phase 2)
|Description:
|Kotak Securities Limited (KSL) invites applications from students pursuing general/professional graduation.
|Eligibility:
|Open to PwD applicants across India who are currently pursuing general or professional graduation courses. Applicants must have secured at least 55% marks in their previous academic year, and their annual family income must not exceed INR 3,20,000.
|Prizes & Rewards:
|Scholarship up to INR 1,00,000 per year
|Last Date to Apply:
|23-01-2025
|Application mode:
|Online applications only
|Short Url:
|www.b4s.in/hans/KSSP3
|QR Code:
|https://d2w7l1p59qkl0r.cloudfront.net/static/images/scho-media/kotak-suraksha-scholarship-program-2024-25-phase-21734500259.png
|Scholarship Name 3:
|Ministry of Panchayati Raj (MoPR) Internship Scheme 2024
|Description:
|Ministry of Panchayati Raj (MoPR) Internship Scheme 2024 is an opportunity offered by the Ministry of Panchayati Raj to undergraduate, graduate, postgraduate, doctoral, and post-doctoral degree holders or research scholars.
|Eligibility:
|Open for students pursuing graduation, postgraduation, research courses, doctoral (Ph.D.), or post-doctoral degree from any recognised university/institution within India or abroad. Applicants who have completed any of the specified courses from India or abroad within the last two years are also eligible to apply.
|Prizes & Rewards:
|A monthly stipend of ₹7,000, certificate of completion and other benefits
|Last Date to Apply:
|31-03-2026
|Application mode:
|Online Applications Only
|Short Url:
|www.b4s.in/hans/MOPR4
|QR Code:
|https://d2w7l1p59qkl0r.cloudfront.net/static/images/scho-media/ministry-of-panchayati-raj-mopr-internship-scheme-20241733221185.png
