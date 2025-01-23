Scholarships For Students

Eligibility:

Open for Indian citizens who have completed at least one undergraduate degree OR students who are in the final year of any undergraduate programme at a recognised university/college/institution in India.

Candidates must be interested in pursuing Post -graduate/Doctoral/ Postdoctoral studies abroad.

The course for which candidates are admitted must be recognizedas a Graduate Program (post-graduate in Indian terminology).

Candidates who did not get selected in the previous year/earlier forthe J N Tata Endowment loan scholarship and candidates whocould not avail of the loan scholarship when they were selected, areeligible to apply afresh.

Candidates who are already pursuing post-graduate studiesoverseas may apply either at the end of their 1 st of studies or at thecommencement of the 2 nd year, provided there is a minimum of one full academic year (12 months) remaining to be completed at thetime of the loan scholarship award, typically in July of any calendaryear.

Candidates must have scored at least 60% marks on average intheir undergraduate or post-graduate studies.

Candidates must not be older than 45 years as on June 30, 2025.