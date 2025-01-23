Live
- Scholarships For Students
Scholarship Name 1:L'Oréal India for Young Women in Science Scholarship 2024-25Description:L'Oréal India invites applications for the 'For Young Women...
Scholarship Name 1:
L'Oréal India for Young Women in Science Scholarship 2024-25
Description:
L'Oréal India invites applications for the ‘For Young Women in Science Scholarship 2024-25’ from young women who have passed Class 12 and wish to pursue higher education in the field of science.
Eligibility:
Prizes & Rewards:
Last Date to Apply:
31-01-2025
Application mode:
Online applications only
Short Url:
QR Code:
https://d2w7l1p59qkl0r.
Scholarship Name 2:
J N Tata Endowment Loan Scholarship for Fall 2025 to Spring 2026
Description:
The J N Tata Endowment invites loan scholarship applications from Indian students who wish to pursue higher studies overseas. Students who are selected for the loan scholarship may be recommended for a partial ‘Travel Grant’ and a ‘Gift Award’ which is linked to their academic performance in their overseas studies at the sole discretion of the Trustees of the concerned Trusts.
Eligibility:
Prizes & Rewards:
Loan scholarship of upto Rs. 10 lakhs
Last Date to Apply:
07-03-2025
Application mode:
Online applications only
Short Url:
QR Code:
https://d2w7l1p59qkl0r.
Scholarship Name 3:
'LIFE’S GOOD' Scholarship Program 2024
Description:
LG Electronics India Private Limited invites applications from students pursuing undergraduate and postgraduate courses at select colleges/institutes across India.
Eligibility:
Students must be pursuing undergraduate/postgraduate courses (any academic year) from select colleges/institutes across India. First-year students must have scored a minimum of 60% marks in their class 12th examinations, while students in the 2nd, 3rd, and 4th years must have achieved a minimum of 60% marks in the previous academic year. Preference will be given to meritorious students, female students and students with an annual family income of not more than INR 8 lakh.
Prizes & Rewards:
Up to INR 100,000 for one year
Last Date to Apply:
31-01-2025
Application mode:
Online applications only
Short Url:
QR Code:
https://d2w7l1p59qkl0r.