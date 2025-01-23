  • Menu
Scholarships For Students

Scholarship Name 1:L'Oréal India for Young Women in Science Scholarship 2024-25Description:L'Oréal India invites applications for the ‘For Young Women...

Scholarship Name 1:

L'Oréal India for Young Women in Science Scholarship 2024-25

Description:

L'Oréal India invites applications for the ‘For Young Women in Science Scholarship 2024-25’ from young women who have passed Class 12 and wish to pursue higher education in the field of science.

Eligibility:

  • Open to female students only.
  • Applicants must be pursuing undergraduate, postgraduate, or PhD studies in scientific fields such as Technology, Science, Pharma, Life Sciences, Biotechnology, etc.
  • For Undergraduate Category: Applicants must have passed Class 12 in the Science stream (PCM/PCB/PCMB) with a minimum of 85% marks.
  • For Postgraduate and PhD Categories: Applicants must be pursuing post-graduation or PhD in relevant fields.
  • The annual family income of the applicant should be less than INR 6,00,000.
  • Students from PAN India are eligible to apply.

Prizes & Rewards:

  • UG students: INR 62,500
  • PG and PhD students: INR 1,00,000

Last Date to Apply:

31-01-2025

Application mode:

Online applications only

Short Url:

www.b4s.in/hans/LIF10

QR Code:

https://d2w7l1p59qkl0r.cloudfront.net/static/images/scho-media/l-oreal-india-for-young-women-in-science-scholarship-2024-251736921374.png

Scholarship Name 2:

J N Tata Endowment Loan Scholarship for Fall 2025 to Spring 2026

Description:

The J N Tata Endowment invites loan scholarship applications from Indian students who wish to pursue higher studies overseas. Students who are selected for the loan scholarship may be recommended for a partial ‘Travel Grant’ and a ‘Gift Award’ which is linked to their academic performance in their overseas studies at the sole discretion of the Trustees of the concerned Trusts.

Eligibility:

  • Open for Indian citizens who have completed at least one undergraduate degree OR students who are in the final year of any undergraduate programme at a recognised university/college/institution in India.
  • Candidates must be interested in pursuing Post -graduate/Doctoral/Postdoctoral studies abroad.
  • The course for which candidates are admitted must be recognizedas a Graduate Program (post-graduate in Indian terminology).
  • Candidates who did not get selected in the previous year/earlier forthe J N Tata Endowment loan scholarship and candidates whocould not avail of the loan scholarship when they were selected, areeligible to apply afresh.
  • Candidates who are already pursuing post-graduate studiesoverseas may apply either at the end of their 1 st of studies or at thecommencement of the 2 nd year, provided there is a minimum of one full academic year (12 months) remaining to be completed at thetime of the loan scholarship award, typically in July of any calendaryear.
  • Candidates must have scored at least 60% marks on average intheir undergraduate or post-graduate studies.
  • Candidates must not be older than 45 years as on June 30, 2025.

Prizes & Rewards:

Loan scholarship of upto Rs. 10 lakhs

Last Date to Apply:

07-03-2025

Application mode:

Online applications only

Short Url:

www.b4s.in/hans/JNT9

QR Code:

https://d2w7l1p59qkl0r.cloudfront.net/static/images/scho-media/j-n-tata-endowment-loan-scholarship-for-fall-2025-to-spring-20261736494251.png

Scholarship Name 3:

'LIFE’S GOOD' Scholarship Program 2024

Description:

LG Electronics India Private Limited invites applications from students pursuing undergraduate and postgraduate courses at select colleges/institutes across India.

Eligibility:

Students must be pursuing undergraduate/postgraduate courses (any academic year) from select colleges/institutes across India. First-year students must have scored a minimum of 60% marks in their class 12th examinations, while students in the 2nd, 3rd, and 4th years must have achieved a minimum of 60% marks in the previous academic year. Preference will be given to meritorious students, female students and students with an annual family income of not more than INR 8 lakh.

Prizes & Rewards:

Up to INR 100,000 for one year

Last Date to Apply:

31-01-2025

Application mode:

Online applications only

Short Url:

www.b4s.in/hans/LGIGS1

QR Code:

https://d2w7l1p59qkl0r.cloudfront.net/static/images/scho-media/life-s-good-scholarship-program-20241734417085.png

