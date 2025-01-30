Live
- BEL clocks 47.3 pc jump in Q3 net profit at Rs 1,316 crore
- Telangana to Discuss Caste Census and BC Reservations on Feb 7 in Assembly
- No survivors yet of mid-air Washington DC collision
- Inglis smashes second-fastest ton on Test debut against Sri Lanka
- Salwan Momika Killed in Sweden Before Court Verdict on Quran Burning
- Online safety: 7 essential strategies to prevent scams
- NZ had massive feeling of belief after warm-up against SA & win over India, says Kerr
- Bengaluru: Leopards Roam Residential Areas in North Bengaluru
- Odisha cancels bus service to Kumbh Mela till Feb 4
- Congress MP Rakesh Rathore Arrested in Uttar Pradesh Rape Case
Scholarships For Students
Scholarship Name 1:
JK Tyre Shiksha Sarthi Scholarship Program 2024-25
Description:
JK Tyre & Industries Private Limited invites applications from the daughters of heavy vehicle drivers who are pursuing technical or non-technical undergraduate or diploma courses and reside in select locations.
Eligibility:
Female students who are daughters of heavy vehicle drivers and pursuing technical or non-technical undergraduate or diploma courses are eligible to apply. Students must have received a minimum of 55% marks in their previous academic year. The annual family income of applicants must be less than or equal to INR 5,00,000. Applicants must be residents of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Karnataka, or Tamil Nadu.
Prizes & Rewards:
One-time scholarship:
Last Date to Apply:
15-02-2025
Application mode:
Online applications only
Scholarship Name 2:
Tata Capital Pankh Scholarship Program 2024-25
Description:
An initiative of Tata Capital Limited aimed at providing financial support to students belonging to economically weaker sections of society to help them fulfill their academic dreams.
Eligibility:
Indian students who are currently studying in Classes 11, 12 general graduation (B.Com., B.Sc., B.A., etc.), diploma and ITI courses at recognised institutions are eligible. Applicants must have scored at least 60% marks in the preceding class. The annual family income of the applicants from all sources must be less than or equal to INR 2.5 lakh.
Prizes & Rewards:
Up to an amount ranging from INR 10,000 to INR 12,000 or 80% of course fees (whichever is less)
Last Date to Apply:
15-02-2025
Application mode:
Online applications only
Scholarship Name 3:
Charpak Bachelor's Scholarship 2025
Description:
Charpak Bachelor's Scholarship 2025 is an opportunity offered by the French Government to Indian students who wish to pursue a full-time undergraduate degree in one of the institutions in France.
Eligibility:
Open for Indian nationals or OCI card holders who are 23 years old or younger at the time of application. Applicants must have completed secondary school in India and have applied for a bachelor's degree program starting on 1st September 2025. Students must have never previously studied at an educational institution in France.
Prizes & Rewards:
The scholarship offers a monthly living allowance of 860 euros and other benefits.
Last Date to Apply:
28-02-2025
Application mode:
Online applications only
Scholarship Name 4:
J N Tata Endowment Loan Scholarship for Fall 2025 to Spring 2026
Description:
The J N Tata Endowment invites loan scholarship applications from Indian students who wish to pursue higher studies overseas. Students who are selected for the loan scholarship may be recommended for a partial ‘Travel Grant’ and a ‘Gift Award’ which is linked to their academic performance in their overseas studies at the sole discretion of the Trustees of the concerned Trusts.
Eligibility:
Prizes & Rewards:
Loan scholarship of upto Rs. 10 lakhs
Last Date to Apply:
07-03-2025
Application mode:
Online applications only
