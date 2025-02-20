Live
- Coffee Prices in Bengaluru Set to Increase Due to Costlier Beans
- Govt Issues Advisory to OTTs, Mandates Ethical Content Standards
- Champions Trophy: Shami becomes fastest Indian bowler to reach 200 ODI wickets
- Jharkhand's 10th board science paper leaked, exam to be cancelled
- Manipur Governor Issues 7-Day Amnesty For Surrender Of Illegal Weapons
- Indian Navy To Strengthen Fleet With Advanced Indigenous Stealth Frigates
- Man Arrested for Assaulting 11-Year-Old Girl at Bengaluru Madrassa
- AI-powered legal research to enhance compliance with up-to-date regulatory information
- CM Revanth Reddy Invited to Yadagirigutta Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple’s Golden Vimana Gopuram Consecration
- Wanaparthy collector calls student to achieve 100% pass in SSC
Scholarships For Students
Scholarships For Students Scholarship Name 1:The Doon School Scholarship Examination (DSSE) 2025Description:The Doon School Scholarship Examination...
Scholarship Name 1:
The Doon School Scholarship Examination (DSSE) 2025
Description:
The Doon School Scholarship Examination (DSSE) is an annual entrance exam conducted by the Doon School, Dehradun, Uttarakhand. The scholarship exam is open to male students entering Class 7 or 8, whose families may find it difficult to pay the school fees.
Eligibility:
This is open to Indian male students. Applicants must be between 11 to 13 years old as of 30th September 2025. Students must be promoted to Class 7 or 8 in the upcoming academic year.
Prizes & Rewards:
An opportunity to pursue studies at the Doon School with financial assistance in the form of scholarship.
Last Date to Apply:
15-04-2025
Application mode:
Online and offline via email at [email protected]
Scholarship Name 2:
SBIF Asha Scholarship Program for Overseas Education 2024-25
Description:
The SBIF Asha Scholarship Program for Overseas Education Students, one of India's largest scholarship programs, is an initiative of the SBI Foundation under its education vertical - Integrated Learning Mission (ILM). This scholarship aims to provide financial assistance to meritorious students from low-income families across India, ensuring the continuity of their education.
Eligibility:
Open to Indian students belonging to SC and ST categories pursuing a master’s or postgraduate course (any year) at a premier university or college outside India. They should have secured at least 75% marks or above in their previous academic year, with a gross annual family income of up to INR 6,00,000.
Prizes & Rewards:
Up to INR 20,00,000 or 50% of course-related expenses (whichever is less)
Last Date to Apply:
31-03-2025
Application mode:
Online applications only
Scholarship Name 3:
J N Tata Endowment Loan Scholarship for Fall 2025 to Spring 2026
Description:
The J N Tata Endowment invites loan scholarship applications from Indian students who wish to pursue higher studies overseas. Students who are selected for the loan scholarship may be recommended for a partial ‘Travel Grant’ and a ‘Gift Award’ which is linked to their academic performance in their overseas studies at the sole discretion of the Trustees of the concerned Trusts.
Eligibility:
Open for Indian citizens who have completed at least one undergraduate degree OR students who are in the final year of any undergraduate programme at a recognised university/college/institution in India. Candidates must be interested in pursuing Post -graduate/Doctoral/
Prizes & Rewards:
Loan scholarship amount based on merit
Last Date to Apply:
07-03-2025
Application mode:
Online applications only
