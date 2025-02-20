  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Hans > Education & Careers

Scholarships For Students

Scholarships For Students
x
Highlights

Scholarships For Students Scholarship Name 1:The Doon School Scholarship Examination (DSSE) 2025Description:The Doon School Scholarship Examination...

Scholarships For Students

Scholarship Name 1:

The Doon School Scholarship Examination (DSSE) 2025

Description:

The Doon School Scholarship Examination (DSSE) is an annual entrance exam conducted by the Doon School, Dehradun, Uttarakhand. The scholarship exam is open to male students entering Class 7 or 8, whose families may find it difficult to pay the school fees.

Eligibility:

This is open to Indian male students. Applicants must be between 11 to 13 years old as of 30th September 2025. Students must be promoted to Class 7 or 8 in the upcoming academic year.

Prizes & Rewards:

An opportunity to pursue studies at the Doon School with financial assistance in the form of scholarship.

Last Date to Apply:

15-04-2025

Application mode:

Online and offline via email at [email protected]

Short Url:

www.b4s.in/hans/DSSE2

QR Code:

https://d2w7l1p59qkl0r.cloudfront.net/static/images/scho-media/the-doon-school-scholarship-examination-dsse-20251739534341.png

Scholarship Name 2:

SBIF Asha Scholarship Program for Overseas Education 2024-25

Description:

The SBIF Asha Scholarship Program for Overseas Education Students, one of India's largest scholarship programs, is an initiative of the SBI Foundation under its education vertical - Integrated Learning Mission (ILM). This scholarship aims to provide financial assistance to meritorious students from low-income families across India, ensuring the continuity of their education.

Eligibility:

Open to Indian students belonging to SC and ST categories pursuing a master’s or postgraduate course (any year) at a premier university or college outside India. They should have secured at least 75% marks or above in their previous academic year, with a gross annual family income of up to INR 6,00,000.

Prizes & Rewards:

Up to INR 20,00,000 or 50% of course-related expenses (whichever is less)

Last Date to Apply:

31-03-2025

Application mode:

Online applications only

Short Url:

www.b4s.in/hans/SBIFS12

QR Code:

https://d2w7l1p59qkl0r.cloudfront.net/static/images/scho-media/sbif-asha-scholarship-program-for-overseas-education-2024-251739532940.png

Scholarship Name 3:

J N Tata Endowment Loan Scholarship for Fall 2025 to Spring 2026

Description:

The J N Tata Endowment invites loan scholarship applications from Indian students who wish to pursue higher studies overseas. Students who are selected for the loan scholarship may be recommended for a partial ‘Travel Grant’ and a ‘Gift Award’ which is linked to their academic performance in their overseas studies at the sole discretion of the Trustees of the concerned Trusts.

Eligibility:

Open for Indian citizens who have completed at least one undergraduate degree OR students who are in the final year of any undergraduate programme at a recognised university/college/institution in India. Candidates must be interested in pursuing Post -graduate/Doctoral/Postdoctoral studies abroad. The course for which candidates are admitted must be recognized as a Graduate Program (post-graduate in Indian terminology). Candidates who did not get selected in the previous year/earlier for the J N Tata Endowment loan scholarship and candidates who could not avail of the loan scholarship when they were selected, are eligible to apply afresh. Candidates who are already pursuing post-graduate studies overseas may apply either at the end of their 1 st of studies or at the commencement of the 2 nd year, provided there is a minimum of one full academic year (12 months) remaining to be completed at the time of the loan scholarship award, typically in July of any calendar year. Candidates must have scored at least 60% marks on average in their undergraduate or post-graduate studies. Candidates must not be older than 45 years as on June 30, 2025.

Prizes & Rewards:

Loan scholarship amount based on merit

Last Date to Apply:

07-03-2025

Application mode:

Online applications only

Short Url:

www.b4s.in/hans/JNT9

QR Code:

https://d2w7l1p59qkl0r.cloudfront.net/static/images/scho-media/j-n-tata-endowment-loan-scholarship-for-fall-2025-to-spring-20261736494251.png

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick