Scholarships For Students

Eligibility:

Open for Indian citizens who have completed at least one undergraduate degree OR students who are in the final year of any undergraduate programme at a recognised university/college/institution in India. Candidates must be interested in pursuing Post -graduate/Doctoral/ Postdoctoral studies abroad. The course for which candidates are admitted must be recognized as a Graduate Program (post-graduate in Indian terminology). Candidates who did not get selected in the previous year/earlier for the J N Tata Endowment loan scholarship and candidates who could not avail of the loan scholarship when they were selected, are eligible to apply afresh. Candidates who are already pursuing post-graduate studies overseas may apply either at the end of their 1 st of studies or at the commencement of the 2 nd year, provided there is a minimum of one full academic year (12 months) remaining to be completed at the time of the loan scholarship award, typically in July of any calendar year. Candidates must have scored at least 60% marks on average in their undergraduate or post-graduate studies. Candidates must not be older than 45 years as on June 30, 2025.