Live
- Tata Motors and Vertelo sign MoU to offer attractive leasing solutions for electric commercial vehicles
- BGMI 3.8 Update: Steampunk Frontier Mode, Giant Potion, Loot Trains & More!
- Yamaha Two-Wheelers Now Backed by 10-Year 'Total Warranty' – A New Standard in Reliability
- TDP Sets Dates for 2025 Mahanadu in Kadapa, Announces Key Leadership Changes
- Pakistan, Syria nationals denied entry at Karwar port amid heightened security
- Zaggle X Mesh Payments : Announce Strategic Partnership to Power Global Spend Management
- 72nd Miss World Caribbean Contestants Embark on a Spiritual Journey to Yadadri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple
- Ananya Panday shares her dilemma after getting all dolled up
- Hyderabad Metro Raises Ticket Prices After 7.5 Years
- Moeen Ali and Meg Lanning awarded MCC's Honorary Life Membership
Scholarships For Students
Scholarship Name 1:IET India Scholarship Award 2025Description:The Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET) invites undergraduate engineering...
|Scholarship Name 1:
|IET India Scholarship Award 2025
|Description:
|The Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET) invites undergraduate engineering students to showcase their creativity, innovation, and leadership. This scholarship recognizes and nurtures India's future engineering leaders, empowering them to excel.
|Eligibility:
|Open to full-time 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and 4th-year UG engineering students from AICTE/UGC-approved institutions across all branches. Applicants must have cleared all credit courses in a single attempt with a minimum of 60% marks in aggregate (or 6.0 CGPA on a 10-point scale). There is no age limit.
|Prizes & Rewards:
|Scholarships worth INR 10,00,000
|Last Date to Apply:
|31-05-2025
|Application mode:
|Online applications only
|Short Url:
|www.b4s.in/tiae/IET5
|QR Code:
|https://d2w7l1p59qkl0r.
|Scholarship Name 2:
|Ahimsa Fellowship 2025
|Description:
The Ahimsa Fellowship 2025 is an 8-month full-time opportunity for graduates designed to create a network of effective animal protection leaders. This program trains fellows to collaborate with government bodies in India to enforce animal protection laws, supporting efforts through agencies like Animal Welfare Boards and monitoring committees.
|Eligibility:
The application is open to Indian citizens between 21 and 39 years as of 31 December 2025. Applicants must have a bachelor's degree in any discipline and possess good communication skills in English and regional languages. They must be available to attend the 8-month duration of the fellowship programme.
|Prizes & Rewards:
A monthly stipend of up to ₹20,000 and other benefits.
|Last Date to Apply:
|29-06-2025
|Application mode:
|Online Applications Only
|Short Url:
|www.b4s.in/tiae/AAFM1
|QR Code:
|https://d2w7l1p59qkl0r.
|Scholarship Name 3:
|Samsung Solve for Tomorrow India 2025
|Description:
Samsung Solve for Tomorrow India 2025 is offered by the strategic partnership among Samsung India, the United Nations in India, IIT Delhi, the Foundation for Innovation & Technology Transfer (FITT), and the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology.
|Eligibility:
Open for Indian nationals between the ages of 14 and 22 as of 30 May 2025.
|Prizes & Rewards:
Grants up to ₹25,00,000 and other benefits.
|Last Date to Apply:
|30-06-2025
|Application mode:
|Online Applications Only
|Short Url:
|www.b4s.in/tiae/SSTI3
|QR Code:
|https://d2w7l1p59qkl0r.