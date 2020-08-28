School and College Reopening: Know These States Plans

Several state governments have announced their decisions regarding the reopening of schools. Most parents are not in favour of sending their children to school at a time when India is observing the highest daily number of cases in the world. Though, teachers and staff have been asked to join the service beginning in September.

Andhra Pradesh: Previously, it was decided that schools will reopen from September 5. Now, the government said the final decision would be announced on September 1.

Assam: The government of Assam is still eager to reopen schools as of September 1. All teachers will take the COVId-19 test in the last week of August ready to resume function as exam centres, although regular classes will start only after the MHA gives the go-ahead.

Karnataka: Karnataka universities will start regular classes from October 1.

New Delhi: The schools reopening and the resumption of local metro and train services are the two most vital decisions that the Home Office will announce in its guidelines for Unlocking 4, to be published soon, which will begin from September 1. The subway and local trains may get a green signal for limited services; schools will not resume in September.

Odisha: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced that all educational institutions in the state until the end of the Durga Puja holidays. The five-day Durga Puja festival is scheduled to take place between October 22 and 26.

Sikkim: Teachers were asked to report to service beginning September 1.

Telangana: On August 27, around 30,000 government schools reopened with more than a lakh of teachers joining their duties. As of September 1, online classes will begin from schools.

Tripura: While the state government awaits Centr's guidelines on reopening schools, it has set up classes in open areas where students can come without the internet. A total of 1.25 lakh students attended classes on August 1 August 21.

West Bengal: Schools will not reopen before September 20, the state government announced.