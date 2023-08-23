Live
- Secunderabad group NCC cadets completes inter-group competitions
- EFLU celebrates Chandrayaan-3 Soft-landing
- Adult education can help middle-aged people lower dementia risk
- SC seeks NIA's reply on interim bail plea of Bhima Koregaon case accused
- On 1st death anniversary of Sonali Phogat, family members still clueless about reasons behind murder
- HMDA fetches Rs 122.42 cr on first day of e-Auction for Mokila Layout phase-II
- Three ex-CMs, most of MLAs were detained during abrogation of Article 370, SC told
- First image from Chandrayaan 3 after landing on moon
- Goldman Sachs announces expansion plans in Hyderabad- To inaugurate its new eight-floor office and increase employees strength to 3,000
- No activity for hours during childhood may cause heart damage in later life: Study
Just In
Secunderabad group NCC cadets completes inter-group competitions
The NCC Thal Sainik Camp – IGC team of Secunderabad group has completed the inter-group competitions which were held at Tirupati for the selection of AP & Telangana Directorate team for upcoming All-India Thal Sainik Camp to be held at New Delhi.
AP & Telangana: The NCC Thal Sainik Camp – IGC team of Secunderabad group has completed the inter-group competitions which were held at Tirupati for the selection of AP & Telangana Directorate team for upcoming All-India Thal Sainik Camp to be held at New Delhi.
The cadets of Secunderabad group have yet again proved their mettle and participated with much fervour and great enthusiasm, deservedly bagged a total of 13 medals in various events.
For their stellar performance at the competitions, the complete team of cadets on their return were felicitated at Group HQ, Secunderabad. Col Sanjay Sayal, GP Commander and all the Officers and PI incharge hailed the cadets for their performance and motivated them to further excel and keep up the Pride of the AP&T Directorate at National level. A Tea party was organised for the cadets on this occasion followed by awarding of Camp Certificates to the cadets and Group photographs.