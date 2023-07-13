Seven Rays Foundation empowering education

Hyderabad: Seven Rays Foundation, a leading non-profit organization dedicated to improve the education sector and uplifting underprivileged communities, made notebooks and stationery materials distribution drive in ZPHS Govt. School in Old Safilguda, Moula Ali, Secunderabad and distributed to 250 students on Thursday. The generous sponsorship for this initiative was provided by Srinivas Donthi, an esteemed entrepreneur with a strong commitment to social causes.

On this occasion Dr. Sara, the visionary Founder of Seven Rays Foundation, proudly shared the foundation's ongoing efforts to support education in Telangana. Since its establishment in 2016, the foundation has successfully adopted six schools, with a heartfelt desire to expand their reach to more rural areas. Notably, the Boys and Girls School in Malkajgiri, Nirmal School, Kapra High School and Sai Nagar School are among the cherished list of adopted schools.

Dr. Sara emphasized the foundation's commitment to promoting higher education opportunities for meritorious students who have successfully completed their 10th grade. Through their dedicated team, Seven Rays Foundation has adopted 30 students, providing them with essential support for their higher education for up to two years. In addition to educational assistance, the foundation addresses various needs of the adopted schools, ranging from the distribution of educational materials to the provision of water facilities, electrical equipment, and more.





Seen Dr. Sara, Founder of Seven Rays Foundation conducted Free notebooks and stationery materials distribution drive at Safilguda Govt School (pic) (2)

Guided by the principle that serving the poor is akin to serving God, Seven Rays Foundation actively strives to transform the lives of underprivileged families through its initiatives. Their impactful endeavors include the distribution of 40,000 rice and grocery kits, along with medical kits and sanitary pads for underprivileged girls and women. The foundation has also made a positive difference by donating sewing machines to handicapped families, supporting below poverty line students in their pursuit of higher education, and providing monthly groceries to orphanages and old age homes.

Established in 2016 and headquartered in As Rao Nagar, Seven Rays Foundation extends its reach throughout Telangana, touching the lives of countless individuals. With a holistic approach, the foundation provides education materials, food, clothing, and skills development training to underprivileged communities. They offer vital financial support to below poverty line students, particularly in the higher education sector.





Seen Dr. Sara, Founder of Seven Rays Foundation conducted Free notebooks and stationery materials distribution drive at Safilguda Govt School (pic) (10)

The impact of Seven Rays Foundation's initiatives is truly remarkable with the distribution of educational materials to 3,000 underprivileged children, distribution of exam materials and all-in-one resources for 10th-grade students

During the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Seven Rays Foundation has continued to provide essential relief activities. Their efforts include the distribution of free oxygen cylinders, 50,000 grocery kits to affected families, slum dwellers, and ragpickers, and the provision of groceries, wheelchairs, and sewing machines to disabled individuals.

Seven Rays Foundation urges individuals and organizations to join hands in supporting their noble cause. As the pandemic has severely impacted vulnerable communities, including below poverty families, ragpickers, migrant workers, daily laborers, drama artists, and junior artists, your support can make a meaningful difference.



