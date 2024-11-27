Shiv Nadar University, Delhi-NCR invites Applications for 2025-26 Academic Year

Shiv Nadar University, Delhi-NCR, a leading multidisciplinary and research-focused institution, has opened admissions for the 2025-26 academic year. Applications are invited for programs across its four schools—Engineering, Natural Sciences, Management and Entrepreneurship, and Humanities and Social Sciences. Prospective candidates can apply through the university's official website (http://www.snu.edu.in/home).

For 2025-26, the university continues to offer a range of scholarships to support and reward academic excellence. A new addition to its offerings is the dual degree undergraduate programs in Computer Science and Business Data Analytics, launched in collaboration with Arizona State University, USA. These programs are designed to address the evolving demands of education and industry. Details about the scholarships are available at this website link: https://snuadmissions.com/.

Recognized as an Institution of Eminence, Shiv Nadar University offers a unique academic framework that blends robust research opportunities with a holistic, student-centric approach to education. The university’s diverse portfolio of programs is designed to equip students with critical thinking, creativity, and leadership skills, ensuring they are prepared to meet the demands of a rapidly evolving global landscape.

“As admissions open for the new academic year, we at Shiv Nadar University, Delhi-NCR, warmly welcome passionate individuals eager to achieve excellence in their chosen fields. Our institution goes beyond academics, nurturing creativity, analytical thinking, and a balanced approach to personal and professional growth”, remarked Professor Ananya Mukherjee, Vice-Chancellor, Shiv Nadar University, Delhi-NCR.

The university boasts a highly successful Career Development Centre (CDC), which facilitates placements and internships with leading organizations worldwide. Graduates from Shiv Nadar University are recruited by top companies across sectors, while many students secure admissions to prestigious institutions globally for higher education, including direct entry to Ph.D. programs after their undergraduate studies. This demonstrates the value of the university’s four-year undergraduate research degree, and its ability to nurture globally competitive talent. Last year, graduates from the university were recruited by leading organizations from India and Abroad.

Established in 2011, the university is spread across a 286-acre residential campus with approximately 4000+ students and 250+ faculty. It was awarded the ‘Institution of Eminence’ status in 2022.

MULTIPLE BENEFITS FOR STUDENTS

The University has globally distinguished faculty members with rich and diverse experience in their respective fields. The opportunities to learn extend well beyond the classroom, with 50+ clubs and societies. Some of the popular clubs include collaborative design for sustainability, Model United Nations, artificial Intelligence, photography, robotics and many more.

Sports and physical well-being are an integral part of learning and growth at the University. It is home to world-class sporting infrastructure and choice of activities available to students. These include a 90,000-sq. feet grand Indoor Sports Complex and 5,71,410 Square feet of international standard outdoor playing fields and multiple options including squash, badminton, equestrian training etc.