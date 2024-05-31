Simple strategies to quit tobacco habit for a happier life

Tobacco equals TROUBLE. Everyone knows about it, but not many decide to act against it. It troubles our family, job, relationship and most importantly, our own health.

But amidst these solid reasons to quit, can you think of even a single strong reason to start consuming tobacco?

Yes, me neither. Tobacco is undeniably one of the most poisonous substances one can introduce to their body. From head to toe, it dangerously affects our organs and systems.

Yet, over a billion people still use it worldwide.

The culprit lies in NICOTINE, the highly addictive component of tobacco. It targets our brain, triggering cravings so intense that once you start, breaking free can seem like an impossible task.

But with the right habits and support, nothing is beyond reach. Let's explore four simple yet powerful strategies, along with some healthy habits, to help you kick the tobacco habit and embark on a journey to a healthier, happier life.

Delay - When a craving strikes, the key is to delay acting on it. Engage in a distraction for just a few minutes, and you'll notice the intensity of the craving diminish.

Drink Water - Hydration is key, and sipping water not only keeps you hydrated but also helps curb cravings while keeping your mouth busy.

Deep Breathing - Take a moment to practice deep breathing - inhale slowly through your nose and exhale gradually through your mouth. This simple technique calms the mind and relaxes the body, effectively managing cravings and reducing stress.

Dopamine - Harness the power of dopamine, your brain's reward chemical, by seeking healthy rewards. Whether it's exercising, pursuing hobbies, or spending time with loved ones, these activities naturally boost dopamine levels and diminish the desire for tobacco.

In addition to these strategies, incorporating dopamine-boosting foods into your diet can further support your journey to tobacco-free living. Foods rich in protein such as paneer, lentils, and quinoa, as well as fruits like bananas and oranges, offer a natural dopamine boost.

Remember, quitting tobacco is a journey filled with small victories. Celebrate each step you take towards a smoke-free life.

(The author is CEO, Habuild )